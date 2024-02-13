Base Culture Challenges the Bread Aisle's Status Quo with New Shelf-Stable, Gluten-Free Simply Breads Line Launch

Leading natural frozen bread brand expands into shelf-stable with three new nutrient-dense and fiber-rich clean bread varieties

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Base Culture , the #1 frozen bread brand in the natural channel, debuts the new Simply Bread line to revive the stalest category in the supermarket by delivering delicious taste with clean, nutrient-dense, and gluten-free ingredients. Base Culture creates premium-quality sliced breads that are nourishing, minimally processed, and made with no artificial ingredients, refined sugar, or seed oils. The new shelf-stable Simply Bread line is the first clean-ingredient and gluten-free bread variety in the bread aisle, offering a better-for-you, fiber-rich option for consumers. Base Culture's Simply Bread line includes three varieties: Classic Sandwich , Hint of Honey , and Super Seed .

"Store bought bread has gotten a bad rap for decades for including artificial ingredients, preservatives, refined sugar, seed oils, and lacking fiber," said Johnny Heiselberg, CEO of Base Culture. "Base Culture's new Simply Bread line fills a large gap in the market, which is simple, clean-ingredient, and shelf-stable bread. After painstakingly trialing over 150 recipes, we were able to create a seriously good, better-for-you bread that is packed with fiber while maintaining the flavor, texture, and reliability of what sliced bread is supposed to be and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy it."

Base Culture's new Simply Bread line is Certified Gluten-Free and starts with a clean-flour blend, consisting of tapioca, coconut, almond, chickpea, flax, and hemp. Combined these flours create a nutrient-rich bread offering 8g of fiber per slice while delivering traditional bread taste and texture. The Simply Bread line includes coconut oil instead of canola oil, giving each slice a wholesome dose of healthy fat as well as a touch of honey versus refined sugar to balance the flavor. Base Culture's Simply Bread line is made with only clean, high-quality, and simple ingredients that are minimally processed, better-for-you, and non-GMO. As the first shelf-stable departure for the brand, the Simply Bread line is wrapped in stay-fresh (Modified Atmosphere) packaging, keeping the bread fresh until you're ready to enjoy. 63% of consumers who purchase bread cite wasting bread due to mold. This innovative and disruptive packaging keeps the bread fresh until the consumer is ready to eat it, ultimately reducing food waste.

Base Culture's original Frozen Sliced Bread varieties are available in Original Keto, 7 Nut & Seed, Cinnamon Raisin, Sourdough, Simply White, and Simply Honey Nut. The frozen bread line is Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Grain-Free, Keto certified, Paleo certified, Kosher, peanut free, and non-GMO. Base Culture's products are available in over 15,000 retail locations nationwide. The new Simply Bread line is available at Whole Foods Market nationwide for $7.99. Base Culture's lead investment partner is Emil Capital Partners , a leading private investment firm focused on the next generation of early-stage growth companies across the consumer sector.

About Base Culture:

Base Culture is a next generation bakery, inspiring a movement of clean eating without restriction. The brand is committed to crafting amazing bread made with only real, simple ingredients that you can pronounce. The result is delicious, wholesome, and nourishing breads that are minimally processed and made with no artificial ingredients, refined sugar, seed oils, or preservatives. Base Culture's original Frozen Sliced Bread is available in seven delicious flavors and the new shelf-stable Simply Breads line offers three fiber-rich varieties. Base Culture's new, shelf-stable Simply Bread line is available at Whole Foods Market nationwide. The original frozen sliced bread varieties are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts, and more. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.BaseCulture.com , and follow them @baseculture on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

