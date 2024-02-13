Base Culture Challenges the Bread Aisle's Status Quo with New Shelf-Stable, Gluten-Free Simply Breads Line Launch

News provided by

Base Culture

13 Feb, 2024, 08:29 ET

Leading natural frozen bread brand expands into shelf-stable with three new nutrient-dense and fiber-rich clean bread varieties

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Base Culture, the #1 frozen bread brand in the natural channel, debuts the new Simply Bread line to revive the stalest category in the supermarket by delivering delicious taste with clean, nutrient-dense, and gluten-free ingredients. Base Culture creates premium-quality sliced breads that are nourishing, minimally processed, and made with no artificial ingredients, refined sugar, or seed oils. The new shelf-stable Simply Bread line is the first clean-ingredient and gluten-free bread variety in the bread aisle, offering a better-for-you, fiber-rich option for consumers. Base Culture's Simply Bread line includes three varieties: Classic Sandwich, Hint of Honey, and Super Seed

Continue Reading
Base Culture's New Simply Bread Line
Base Culture's New Simply Bread Line

"Store bought bread has gotten a bad rap for decades for including artificial ingredients, preservatives, refined sugar, seed oils, and lacking fiber," said Johnny Heiselberg, CEO of Base Culture. "Base Culture's new Simply Bread line fills a large gap in the market, which is simple, clean-ingredient, and shelf-stable bread. After painstakingly trialing over 150 recipes, we were able to create a seriously good, better-for-you bread that is packed with fiber while maintaining the flavor, texture, and reliability of what sliced bread is supposed to be and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy it."

Base Culture's new Simply Bread line is Certified Gluten-Free and starts with a clean-flour blend, consisting of tapioca, coconut, almond, chickpea, flax, and hemp. Combined these flours create a nutrient-rich bread offering 8g of fiber per slice while delivering traditional bread taste and texture. The Simply Bread line includes coconut oil instead of canola oil, giving each slice a wholesome dose of healthy fat as well as a touch of honey versus refined sugar to balance the flavor. Base Culture's Simply Bread line is made with only clean, high-quality, and simple ingredients that are minimally processed, better-for-you, and non-GMO. As the first shelf-stable departure for the brand, the Simply Bread line is wrapped in stay-fresh (Modified Atmosphere) packaging, keeping the bread fresh until you're ready to enjoy. 63% of consumers who purchase bread cite wasting bread due to mold. This innovative and disruptive packaging keeps the bread fresh until the consumer is ready to eat it, ultimately reducing food waste. 

Base Culture's original Frozen Sliced Bread varieties are available in Original Keto, 7 Nut & Seed, Cinnamon Raisin, Sourdough, Simply White, and Simply Honey Nut. The frozen bread line is Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Grain-Free, Keto certified, Paleo certified, Kosher, peanut free, and non-GMO. Base Culture's products are available in over 15,000 retail locations nationwide. The new Simply Bread line is available at Whole Foods Market nationwide for $7.99. Base Culture's lead investment partner is Emil Capital Partners, a leading private investment firm focused on the next generation of early-stage growth companies across the consumer sector.

About Base Culture:
Base Culture is a next generation bakery, inspiring a movement of clean eating without restriction. The brand is committed to crafting amazing bread made with only real, simple ingredients that you can pronounce. The result is delicious, wholesome, and nourishing breads that are minimally processed and made with no artificial ingredients, refined sugar, seed oils, or preservatives. Base Culture's original Frozen Sliced Bread is available in seven delicious flavors and the new shelf-stable Simply Breads line offers three fiber-rich varieties. Base Culture's new, shelf-stable Simply Bread line is available at Whole Foods Market nationwide. The original frozen sliced bread varieties are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts, and more. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.BaseCulture.com, and follow them @baseculture on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media contact:
Leah Brown
[email protected]
(858) 337-2995

SOURCE Base Culture

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.