BASE Engineering Releases New Long-Range Chipset to Improve Communications in Challenging Industrial Operating Environments

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BASE Engineering, Inc., part of OPW's Fluid Transfer Solutions business unit and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its new Long-Range Chipset. This new wireless chipset option has been designed to increase range, reliability and installation flexibility beginning with the BASE Engineering portfolio of Ranger and ProControl handheld communication devices.

The Long-Range Chipset features the capability to exceed 1,000 feet (305 meters) of range for installations with external antennas. One of the key benefits of the Long-Range Chipset is the increased reliability of communication in worksite environments where propane and refined fueling equipment, construction equipment, cement and vacuum trucks, cranes, cargo ships, and manufacturing facilities are present. Additionally, in many applications, the use of external antennas is not required resulting in a cleaner, faster installation.

"The Long-Range Chipset represents a continued commitment to our existing and future BASE Engineering ecosystem," said Toby Bourque, Vice President of BASE Engineering. "Working with our partners and end-users, we've designed this new chipset to not only deliver a stronger communication range but also provide a more reliable connection in challenging industrial operating environments. Our Long-Range Chipset also offers expanded flexibility and simplicity during installation while removing the external-antenna requirement in many installations, which is something our partners and customers have been requesting."

About BASE Engineering, Inc.:

Founded in 1996, BASE Engineering, Inc., Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, is a widely recognized leader in the engineering, design, manufacturing and supply of automated wireless-control systems for use by fuel-delivery fleets in the oil and gas, refined fuels and industrial markets. Today, BASE Engineering systems are deployed around the world by fleet operators who are looking to optimize safety, reliability, productivity and cost-effectiveness in all of their truck-based fuel-delivery applications. For more information on BASE Engineering, please visit baseng.com.

About OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions:

OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, a business unit within OPW, a Dover company, is dedicated to delivering world-class technologies for use in the handling, transfer and transport of hazardous bulk products. Specifically, the companies of OPW FTS – Civacon, Midland, OPW Engineered Systems, BASE Engineering, Inc., and Xanik – develop and manufacture products and systems that help ensure the safe, reliable and efficient loading and unloading of critical hazardous fluids and dry goods for a customer base that operates in three distinct business units: Cargo, Rail and Chemical & Industrial. For more information on OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, please visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OPW Contact:

Brittany Eppley

(330) 212-1690

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover