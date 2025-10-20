Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies Named 2026 Edison Award Nominee, Honored for Breakthrough in Quantum Physics and Detection Technology

STUART, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a defining moment for modern science and technology, Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT) has been named a 2026 Edison Award nominee for its historic breakthrough in quantum resonance detection technology, a discovery that could redefine how humanity detects disease, elements, and threats.

Edison Awards 2026 Nominee

Through its multi-patented Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™) technology, BMRT has the ability to non-invasively identify molecular signatures of every element on the periodic table, more than 200 cancers and diseases, and high-threat substances including explosives, narcotics, and weapons, all instantly, safely, and at both close and long distances. This scientific advancement stands to transform global standards in healthcare, defense, public safety, and dozens of other critical fields.

Previous Edison Award recipients include innovators such as Nvidia, Tesla, SpaceX, Apple, Google X, and Intel, organizations whose discoveries have reshaped modern science and technology. BMRT is humbled to stand among innovators who are dedicated to advancing human progress and improving the quality of life for all.

"For nearly four decades, the Edison Awards have recognized technologies that change how humanity lives," said Robert "Bo" Short, Co-Founder and CEO of BMRT . "To see this company included in that tradition is humbling. Our mission has always been to save lives, to detect cancers before symptoms appear, to stop violence before it occurs, and to create a safer world for future generations. This nomination is a meaningful step toward realizing that vision. We are honored to accept this nomination on behalf of our dedicated teammates and valued investors."

Since its founding, BMRT has pioneered a new area of quantum physics, independently validated by the Centre for Applied Innovation at York St. John University in England , where its technology demonstrated 100% accuracy in blind and double-blind tests with no false positives or negatives.

BMRT currently holds 20 patent assets and has received an independent $60.3 billion intellectual property valuation across 56 global use cases. To better understand how BMR™ technology works: Click Here

"Innovation is only meaningful when it makes life better," said Lee Duke, Co-Founder and President of BMRT . "This recognition reflects years of scientific rigor and relentless pursuit of a single goal, to protect and preserve life. The true measure of innovation is not just discovery, but the difference it makes for people everywhere."

Winners of the 2026 Edison Awards will be announced in April 2026.

For more information, visit www.BMRT.io

Investment Inquiries

Robert "Bo "Short

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bryan Adams

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of quantum physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMR™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in Cancer Diagnostics, Public Safety, Law Enforcement, National Security, and Military Services.

SOURCE Base Molecular Resonance Technologies, LLC