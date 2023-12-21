Base Operations Secures a $9.1M Series A to Revolutionize Global Threat Intelligence

Base Operations, leader in SaaS-based global threat intelligence for physical security, is thrilled to announce the successful close of a $9.1M Series A.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Base Operations, leader in SaaS-based global threat intelligence for physical security, is thrilled to announce the successful close of a $9.1M Series A led by Grotech Ventures and Spero Ventures with notable contributions from Vela PartnersGood Growth CapitalMindset VenturesAlliance Holdings, and Gaingels.

The company is also proud to welcome two distinguished professionals to its board. Julia Taxin, a Director at Grotech Ventures and board member at Optoro and The Mom Project, joins as a new board member. Andrew Parker of Spero Ventures, with his rich experience from Spark Capital and Union Square Ventures and roles on the boards of Carta and Nylas, joins as an Observer. Additionally, Jules Miller, a seasoned entrepreneur and corporate innovation expert from Mindset Ventures, will continue her invaluable service on the board as an Observer.

Defying the gloomy statistics around early stage startup fundraising, Base Operations Series A is an "up round," reflecting the incredible traction achieved under difficult market conditions. In a time of uncertainty and geopolitical instability, Base Operations offers its customers actionable intelligence and tailored insights. Base Operations is a SaaS platform that aggregates, visualizes, and interprets the world's threat data to help companies keep people and assets safe. The platform creates more proactive, resilient organizations by increasing their knowledge of every corner of the world.

In November 2023, Base Operations launched an Enterprise offering, enhancing the world's largest database of global threat patterns into a tailored platform. Security teams upload thousands of locations relevant to their business and receive notifications regarding changes in and drivers of threats within radii of each location. This allows security personnel to plan strategically and take proactive measures to prevent incidents like retail and cargo theft and property damage. The product also helps security teams provide duty of care to employees traveling, returning to the office, or working remotely. Base Operations supports strategic initiatives including new market entry and exit, business continuity planning, and dynamic allocation of security resources.

The Series A allows Base Operations to augment its forecasting capabilities, elucidate the threat landscape in emerging markets with new data strategies, programmatically generate detailed reports and analysis, and enhance tailored recommendations. The company will be hiring for roles across Go-To-Market, product and technology. Base Operations is committed to leading in global threat intelligence, providing unparalleled solutions that fortify businesses against evolving security challenges.

For more information about Base Operations, please visit https://www.baseoperations.com/

