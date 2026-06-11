Base10 Partners Hits $2.6B AUM, Closes $850M to Back the Next Wave of Real Economy AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Base10 Partners announces today that it closed $850 million in new capital throughout 2025, with funds now actively deploying. Debuting its first fund in 2018, the San Francisco-based venture capital firm is known for its focus on Automation for the Real Economy and now manages $2.6 billion in assets. Base10 portfolio companies include category leaders Nubank, Brex, Instacart, Notion, Motive, WeTravel, Blank Street, Lexroom, and HappyRobot. The firm remains dedicated to founders in their earliest days (Seed through Series B) and supports these founders in building durable businesses.

"When we raised Fund I we called ourselves the first fund focused on Applied AI for the Real Economy, and LPs told us applied AI was too 'niche' and 'not a thing', so we had to change it to Automation," said Adeyemi Ajao, co-founder and Managing Partner of Base10. "Today, we have several portfolio companies applying AI to the Real Economy that are growing from 0 to tens of millions in revenue in under 12 months—that is unprecedented.

"The Automation of the Real Economy is here. Those companies are where the new capital is going to go and we are so thankful for the trust of our founders and LPs at this key moment of economic transformation. This is what Base10 was founded for."

"Choosing the right partner at the Series B was more than just a financial decision. It's a critical time to find people who actually believe in what we are building, and that's exactly what we found," said Pablo Palafox, co-founder and CEO of HappyRobot. "Base10 has been with us every step of the way since we brought them on, and that kind of support makes a real difference when you're moving fast."

Ajao joined the board of Motive last December, one of the defining Real Economy companies in Base10's portfolio. "Ade's deep experience as a founder, operator, and investor in AI companies will be invaluable as we expand our AI platform and scale internationally," said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive. "He brings a unique perspective on turning AI innovation into durable enterprise value and navigating new international markets."

With this fresh capital, Base10 also reaffirmed its commitment to the Advancement Initiative, its program to donate up to 50% of carried interest to students from all backgrounds to advance their opportunities in tech. CodePath, a key partner of Base10's Advancement initiative was recently announced as Anthropic's flagship economic mobility partner to bring AI-native engineering to students who have historically been locked out of the industry. Base10 has already hosted events this year with CodePath, Anthropic, OpenAI, and other leading tech companies to connect educators, students, and HR leaders navigating the AI transition.

The fundraise includes commitments from Base10's limited partner base, including endowments, pensions, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors.

"We've been with Base10 for several years preceding this fundraise, and that history gives us a real perspective on what they've built. Base10 has earned our continued confidence through their focus, their portfolio, and the way they show up for founders," said Benjamin Sabatier, Principal at Sofina. "This fundraise is a reflection of what happens when a firm stays focused on what it knows."

About Base10 Partners

Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders who believe purpose is key to profits and in companies that are automating sectors of the Real Economy. Through its program the Advancement Initiative, Base10 donates 50% of profits to underfunded colleges and universities to support financial aid and other key initiatives. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, Nubank, Stripe, Popmenu, Aurora Solar, and HappyRobot. Connect via base10.vc.

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SOURCE Base10 Partners