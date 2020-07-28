Base2, a Belcan Company, Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington State

SEATTLE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Base2 Solutions, a Belcan-owned company that develops custom technology to solve complex business problems in highly-regulated industries, including healthcare, aerospace, and defense, today announced it was selected as a 2020 Best Place to Work by the Puget Sound Business Journal for the sixth consecutive time.

"As engineering consultants, our ability to bring high value to our customers is dependent on the quality of our team," said Ron Hopkins, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Base2. "We believe that our intense focus on culture and being a great place to work attracts the high-caliber talent we need to be successful in our business. Culture is not something that can be dictated; instead, it has to be nurtured and promoted by everyone in the company. We are thankful and humbled that these amazing people have chosen to call Base2 home and make it such a fantastic place to work."

Base2 continues to be committed to creating an environment grounded in diversity where people are challenged to become their best. Employees are provided with flexible schedules, ergonomic workstations, and an outstanding work-life balance, as well as many other office amenities and perks. Along with ample benefits, employees can access job-specific training and tuition reimbursement for degree programs, and also provides numerous growth opportunities for its staff.

Base2 was acquired in 2019 by Belcan, LLC, a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information technology (IT) services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government services markets.

Employees participated in the survey administered by Quantum Market Research. Nominated companies were evaluated based on eight criteria including leadership, corporate culture, work environment, pay, and benefits. Anonymous employee survey responses were then calculated, and the highest-ranking companies were added to the "Best Places" list.

About Base2 Solutions

Base2 Solutions, a Belcan company, assists clients in highly-regulated industries by delivering the processes and practices needed to develop highly reliable and complex interconnected systems. The Company helps its customers solve challenging problems by taking a whole systems approach to designing and developing solutions using technology, processes, security, and systems engineering. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with offices in Brea, California, Base2 Solutions has been named a Best Places to Work finalist in Washington State and Orange County, California. Clients include The Boeing Company, Thales, Halyard, and L3Harris, among others. For more information, visit http://www.base2s.com.

About Belcan

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value added. Belcan has been earning the trust of our customers for 60 years and counting. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

