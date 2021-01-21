Base2 Solutions Receives the Boeing Performance Excellence Award for the Seventh Consecutive Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Base2 Solutions, a Belcan Company, announced today that it has received the Boeing Performance Excellence Award for the seventh consecutive year. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance.

Base2 Solutions provides systems engineering, software application development, DevOps and information security services to Boeing and other clients in the aerospace, defense and healthcare industries. In 2019, the company was among only 357 of over 13,000 Boeing suppliers recognized for this award.

"As a trusted partner of Boeing, we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to delivering value-added, innovative solutions with a relentless focus on quality," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan, the parent company of Base2 Solutions. "This award reflects our team's specialized expertise and long-term dedication to Boeing's success, and we look forward to continuing this productive partnership."

Like many in the aerospace industry, companies such as Boeing recognize the opportunities presented by increasingly interconnected systems. Base2 Solutions specializes in helping manufacturers achieve digital transformation best practices and apply advanced technologies to bring their competitive products to market faster. This honor recognizes Base2 and Belcan's continued ability to support Boeing with the highest caliber technical capabilities and service.

About Base2 Solutions

Base2 Solutions, a Belcan company, assists clients in highly-regulated industries by delivering the processes and practices needed to develop highly reliable and complex interconnected systems. The Company helps its customers solve challenging problems by taking a whole systems approach to designing and developing solutions using technology, processes, security, and systems engineering. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with offices in Brea, California, Base2 Solutions has been named a Best Places to Work finalist in Washington State and Orange County, California. Clients include The Boeing Company, Thales, Halyard, and L3Harris, among others. For more information, visit http://www.base2s.com.

About Belcan

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

