Base64.ai Appoints Matt Mallette as Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Chasteen as SVP of Sales, and Chris Maertz as SVP of Partner Ecosystem

Former Oracle, Kofax (now Tungsten Automation), and Instabase Executives Join AI-First Document Intelligence Company to Further Accelerate Business Growth

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Base64.ai, the leader in AI-First Document Intelligence software today announced the appointment of Matt Mallette as Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Chasteen as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Chris Maertz as Senior Vice President of Partner Ecosystem to drive the company's next phase of growth.

All three leaders join the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) company during a critical time of evolution as recent advances in AI – including Generative AI, inference, voice-activation, Large Action Models (LAMs), and image understanding – are transforming IDP from merely ingesting and processing documents to understanding and acting on the information within them. In fact, International Data Corporation (IDC) believes that serving the AI-enabled workforce with this type of technology will be a $151B market by 2027.

Mallette joins Base64.ai after a successful 25-year track record in sales, business development, and revenue optimization. With deep expertise in the financial planning, ERP, and PLM markets, he will have responsibility for global sales and customer success and will focus on developing and executing innovative go-to-market strategies that drive global revenue growth. Before Base64.ai, Mallette held key leadership roles at Oracle as well as at several other leading software and technology companies, where he and his teams consistently exceeded targets and achieved record high levels of customer satisfaction.

Chasteen, a 25-year sales veteran, joins Base64.ai with more than a decade of experience in the document management and IDP markets. Most recently, he was SVP of Americas Sales at Tungsten Automation where he contributed to the region's revenue growth of over 35% during his tenure. Previously, he spent four years at OpenText as SVP of Americas Sales. Earlier in his career, he served in executive roles in sales and marketing with leading document management companies including Lanvera, Allegiance, and GXS.

Maertz brings over two decades of expertise in building and leading partner ecosystems with and for automation companies. His previous roles include Head of Partnerships at Instabase and Director at Pegasystems, where he drove global strategies and GTM execution. Chris's extensive experience in channel and tech partnerships will be instrumental in fostering growth and ecosystem expansion.

The three executives join the company after a record 9x revenue growth and 35x user growth between 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the company was the recipient of seven G2 awards in Q1, 2024.

Chris Huff, Base64.ai CEO, who joined the company in April, said, "The IDP market is at an inflection point, with recent AI innovations around GenAI and Large Action Models (LAMs) challenging the industry to accelerate innovation or face consequences. As an AI-first company, we're leading the way with a modern platform that goes beyond simple ingestion to document intelligence and autonomous action. With their proven track record in sales and partner ecosystem leadership, Matt, Mike, and Chris will be instrumental in helping customers and partners adopt next-generation AI document intelligence solutions, propelling Base64.ai to its next phase of growth."

About Base64.ai

Base64.ai is the AI-first Document Intelligence Company. The Base64.ai Document Intelligence Platform empowers businesses to gain insight –– and intelligence –– by using AI Vision to expose and leverage insights found in documents, images, video and audio, automating document processes via Generative AI and Large Language Models, and initiating action via AI-powered workflows. Base64.ai is driving the evolution from legacy Intelligent Document Processing to true Document Intelligence, setting a new standard for the industry. The company is backed by several blue-chip investors, including Long Journey Ventures, Prime Zero Ventures, and Sequoia. To learn more, visit www.base64.ai.

