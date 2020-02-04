Baseball Express To Celebrate Its 30th Season

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2020 not only marks the beginning of a new decade, but also marks the 30th anniversary for one of baseball's top retailers, Baseball Express.

Originally called Southwest Baseball Supply, Baseball Express started out as a small retail shop in San Antonio, Texas in 1990. In 1992, Baseball Express became one of the first companies to achieve national distribution with a robust product catalog that reached every high school baseball coach in the United States and Canada. They still produce and distribute a catalog every season.

However, Baseball Express' biggest claim to fame is their website. In 1996, BaseballExpress.com launched, becoming one of the very first online outlets of baseball equipment and apparel. Today, they are the oldest continuously operating online baseball store in the country.

"Baseball Express has been synonymous with America's Pastime for more than a generation," said Brian Eick, President of Baseball Express. "Baseball has changed so much over the last 30 years. Just look at how players are evaluated now and all the new technology that's available to help your launch angle or get a better spin rate on a pitch. Or even bat regulations at the amateur level come to mind. The game is constantly changing. But we are proud to be one of the few constants. We are now serving the children of the players that grew up with us. We are extremely humbled to still be a large part of a game we all love and we couldn't be happier to be celebrating this milestone."

Baseball Express, along with its sister sites Team Express, Softball.com, Softball Fans and Football America, is a member of Concourse Holdings LLC and is one of the largest baseball specialty stores in the country. Their mission is to deliver a wide selection of products and services by trained specialists, with a passion for sport and a commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.

Along with offering special deals, Baseball Express will also be creating exclusive content and retrospectives looking back on the last 30 years in baseball and at the company throughout the month of February. More information is available at BaseballExpress.com/Anniversary

