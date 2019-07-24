Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mariano Rivera is WSB's Newest Exclusive Speaker

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A coveted inspirational speaker and expert in achieving peak performance, Mariano Rivera joins the Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) as its newest exclusive speaker. The legendary pitcher for the New York Yankees is also a bestselling author of The Closer.

View Mariano Rivera's speaker profile here: https://www.wsb.com/speakers/mariano-rivera

Mariano Rivera, Yankees legend and WSB’s newest exclusive speaker, was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images.

Rivera officially joined the ranks of baseball's greatest with his formal induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, 2019, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. The famed pitcher, whose unrivaled skills and elegant efficiency helped the Yankees win five World Series, was the first player ever to be unanimously elected – with 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

For Rivera, his induction to the Hall of Fame was the culmination of a storied career. "Baseball is a team sport," he said, during the ceremony's closing speech. "You cannot do it alone. And this honor is the same thing."

In his bestselling memoir, Rivera details his drive to win, the secrets behind his legendary composure, and how he came to be one of baseball's most iconic. He also explores his triumphs and struggles, and how his family and a passion for philanthropy keep him grounded. To Rivera, his success in baseball has provided him a platform for doing larger good for his community.

As a speaker, Rivera shares his keys to success, whether it's the highest level of the game or with any personal goal. He shares details of his extraordinary journey from Panama to playing on the greatest baseball fields of all time – and how he built a legendary career from the ground up. Inspiring audiences, Rivera presents his uplifting message that anyone can achieve their dreams if they embrace the urge to excel.

To discuss bringing Mariano Rivera to your next event as a keynote speaker or as part of a moderated conversation, visit his speaker page to learn more or request availability.

ABOUT WASHINGTON SPEAKERS BUREAU

WSB is the champion of the shared idea. As passionate advocates for sparking transformative change – for nearly 40 years – we know knowledge and insights are the growth engine of our time. Let us connect you with the greatest minds, newest trailblazers, and biggest idea generators who seek to create massive impact. Visit our website wsb.com for more.

SOURCE Washington Speakers Bureau

Related Links

https://www.wsb.com

