Baseball legend David Justice appearing at Louis Hernandez Jr.'s A Little Hope Foundation inaugural fundraising gala May 9 at Village Studios in West LA

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Justice, former Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees World Series superstar, will make a special guest appearance with his wife, Rebecca Villalobos, at the "A Little Hope Gala" hosted by Louis Hernandez Jr.'s A Little Hope Foundation on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles.

The retired three-time Major League Baseball All-Star played 36 games in six World Series, including for the winning Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. The outfielder and pinch hitter helped lead the Oakland Athletics to a 20-consecutive-game winning streak and an American League record. During his 14-season career, the left-hand hitter also played for the Cleveland Indians before retiring in 2002. Known for his timely hitting and leadership in the clubhouse, he was inducted in the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame in 2007.

"David Justice is an amazing athlete who I admire deeply for his honesty, leadership and ability to overcome adversity. He has not only set an example as a great baseball player, but also for giving back to the community and those less fortunate. We welcome him and his beautiful wife to the A Little Hope Gala," said Louis Hernandez Jr., founder of A Little Hope Foundation.

Justice and his wife, former model Rebecca Villalobos, and their three children live in Poway, Calif., where they coach sports teams and give back to the community. During his baseball career, he was named among the "50 Most Beautiful People" by People magazine.

"I'm very lucky that Baseball and Academics were a big part of my upbringing. They have both brought me a lifetime of success and happiness but naturally there were challenges to overcome. I'm so pleased to partner with A Little Hope Foundation to help those less fortunate to have an equal chance at success through their Academic Scholarship program," said David Justice, three-time Major League Baseball All-Star. "It's important to me that every child is not limited by their own dreams and aspirations, with access to a strong education and a supportive community. I'm happy to support such a worthy cause."

A Little Hope Foundation works to raise awareness and funds for its Scholarship Program that helps underprivileged students achieve higher education.

The invitation-only A Little Hope Gala will be attended by influential business, media technology, education and civic leaders who share the foundation's vision to help level the playing field when it comes to attaining a higher education. An evening filled with glitz and glamour will include cocktails, dinner and dancing at the iconic Moroccan Ballroom at The Village Studios.

To become a sponsor and to inquire about attending the event, or to learn more about the Scholarship Program, please send your request to gmr@alittlehopefoundation.org.

A Little Hope Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization created to support the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children in education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our goal is equal opportunity for all children. We help provide the tools and capabilities they need to fulfill their life purpose and become constructive members of our global community. Our primary vehicle for giving is our Scholarship Program and partnership activities with other like-minded organizations. We believe their aspirations should only be limited by their own imagination of what is possible, their effort and commitment, and desire to contribute to their community.

