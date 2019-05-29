Baseball Legend Frank Thomas Joins Forces With Big & Tall Clothing Brand MVP Collections

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading Big and Tall men's fashion brand MVP Collections announced a new player in the game. Baseball legend, and two time MVP and MLB Hall of Famer, Frank Thomas, known as "The Big Hurt," is an official partner in the business, alongside Co-Founders and Managing Partners, Mo Vaughn and Diane Cutuli Bennett.

Since the launch of MVP Collections in August 2016, the brand has had huge success within the men's fashion industry, expanding its product offerings, sizing and styles. In tandem with the announcement, the brand will also launch a collection inspired by Frank Thomas' favorite styles.

"The journey from being friends to becoming business partners with Mo has been a tremendous experience, and I'm honored to be a partner and MVP," says Frank Thomas. "Like Mo, I'm a big guy who's always looking for stylish clothing options, so it's been exciting to see my collections with MVP come to life. I love a great polo and jeans, but then I also love to wear trendy prints and bright colors, and these collections bring a little of everything from my personal style into them."

The collection inspired by Frank Thomas will include four capsules each one with a distinctive style and vision – "El Dorado" (which includes gold detailing and embroideries), "Seductive Nights" (jewel-colored python animal prints and velveteen vintage washed denim), "La Barocco" (inspired by Baroque prints and majestic themes), and "Neon Lights" (sports leisurewear in techno satin fabrics with neon stripes). With products made in the USA, the collections feature a full range of stylish athleisure, premium denim, tees, polos, jackets, and dress shirts, in an array of luxe fabrics, prints, textures, and colors. The collection offers sizing from 2XL to 6XL, XLT-4XLT, and sizing from 40-58, offered in 32", 34" and 36" inseams.

"We are so excited to welcome Frank into the MVP family, as he truly is our guy and inspires us with his personal style," says Mo Vaughn, MVP Collections Co-Founder. "We have spent the last three years building MVP Collections, and have seen a huge demand for fashionable and trendy items within the big and tall market. We want to be the premier destination for stylish big and tall clothing, and remind our customer that style has no size."

MVP Collections inspired by Frank Thomas will offer:

Sizes ranging from 2XL-6XL, XLT-4XLT and sizing from 40 - 58, offered in 32", 34" and 36" inseams

32 styles from Athleisure, Premium Denim, Tees, Polos, Jackets and Dress Shirts

4 lifestyle collections: "El Dorado", "Seductive Nights", "La Barocco", and "Neon Lights"

Retail prices range from $59 .00 - $208.00

For more information, please visit: www.mvpcollections.com.

ABOUT MVP COLLECTIONS

MVP Collections is a solution inspired Big & Tall menswear collection founded by Mo Vaughn, former three-time MLB All Star, 1995 MVP and Co-Founder Managing Partner, fashion industry veteran Diane Cutuli Bennett. The collection caters specifically to the Big and Tall customer looking for stylish clothing options that fit both their personality and frame. Established in 2016, MVP Collections is made in the USA and offers a wide range of styles in sizes 1XL-6XL, 2XLT-4XLT, and 38-58". The line is comprised of 3 lifestyle looks; Athleisure, Weekend and Night Out that are designed to provide an easy transition from day to night.

