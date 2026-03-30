BaseballStandard.com Launches for the Start of the 2026 Season -- A New Digital Destination for Baseball Coverage and Insight

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Digital Information Resources, LLC

Mar 30, 2026, 08:27 ET

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) today announced the launch of BaseballStandard.com, a new digital destination for baseball fans, players, and enthusiasts, debuting alongside the start of the 2026 MLB season.

BaseballStandard.com delivers thoughtful coverage, analysis, player insights, and historical perspective - offering a comprehensive view of the game as it unfolds throughout the season. The site reflects DIR's mission to build high-quality digital media brands for passionate, engaged audiences.

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Pro baseball players at stadium by itsallgood
Pro baseball players at stadium by itsallgood

"Few moments in sports feel like the start of baseball season," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "Baseball remains a core part of American sports culture, and its reach today is truly global. We're building BaseballStandard.com to be a destination where fans can follow the game in a deeper way — from its traditions to the stories and moments that define each season."

Why It Matters

  • The Season's Return Drives Massive Interest: MLB generates over 70 million in annual attendance, with millions more following the game daily
  • A Global Game: Baseball is played in more than 100 countries, with growing international leagues and fanbases
  • Always-On Engagement: A 162-game season creates continuous demand for news, insights, and evolving storylines
  • Deeper Fan Expectations: Today's fans are looking for more context, analysis, and perspective beyond traditional coverage

What to Expect

  • Coverage of MLB and broader baseball trends
  • Player profiles, performance insights, and analysis
  • Historical features and in-depth storytelling
  • Opinion and perspective on the evolving game

Check it out: BaseballStandard.com

Media Contact:
Michael Gursha
CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC
[email protected]

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands that serve passionate, highly engaged audiences across niche categories. By combining high-quality editorial content, community experiences, and data-driven growth, DIR creates trusted destinations where enthusiasts can explore, learn, and connect around the topics they love.

Some current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, WeekOneFantasy.com, GolfReport.com, ChessChampion.com, BoardGameLodge.com, Skimboarding.com, StandUpPaddleboarding.com, with additional launches planned across other passion-driven verticals.

SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC

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