SoccerDefender.com Launches as the World Cup Arrives in North America

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) announced today the launch of SoccerDefender.com, a new digital destination dedicated to the world's most popular sport, debuting as the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings unprecedented attention to soccer across North America.

corner of football pitch at the stadium during the match by Dziurek

SoccerDefender.com delivers analysis, player insights, tactical breakdowns, and stories from across the soccer world. From the World Cup and international competitions to domestic leagues and youth development, the site is designed to help audiences better understand the players, teams, and trends shaping the global game.

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup represents a defining moment for soccer in North America," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "As the world's biggest sporting event arrives on this continent, interest in the game continues to grow on every level. SoccerDefender.com is built to help readers better understand the players, competitions, and trends shaping the global game."

Why It Matters

The World's Most Popular Sport: Soccer is followed by an estimated 3.5 billion fans worldwide

Soccer is followed by an estimated A Historic World Cup: The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 48 national teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico Growing North American Interest: The tournament is expected to continue to accelerate soccer participation, viewership, and investment throughout the continent

The tournament is expected to continue to accelerate soccer participation, viewership, and investment throughout the continent Strong Youth Participation: Soccer remains one of the most-played youth sports in North America and around the world

Soccer remains one of the most-played youth sports in North America and around the world Demand for Deeper Coverage: Fans increasingly seek tactical insight, player analysis, and perspective beyond match results

What to Expect

Coverage of the FIFA World Cup and international soccer

Analysis of major domestic leagues and competitions

Tactical breakdowns and player profiles

Stories focused on youth development and skills

Perspective on trends shaping the global game

Check it out: www.soccerdefender.com

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands serving passionate audiences across niche categories. Current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, GolfReport.com, Skimboarding.com, StandUpPaddleboarding.com, BaseballStandard.com, BasketballObserver.com, and HockeyIQ.com, with additional launches planned.

Media Contact:

Michael Gursha

CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC

dir.info

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC