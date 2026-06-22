SoccerDefender.com Launches as the World Cup Arrives in North America

News provided byDigital Information Resources, LLC
Jun 22, 2026, 08:43 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) announced today the launch of SoccerDefender.com, a new digital destination dedicated to the world's most popular sport, debuting as the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings unprecedented attention to soccer across North America.
SoccerDefender.com delivers analysis, player insights, tactical breakdowns, and stories from across the soccer world. From the World Cup and international competitions to domestic leagues and youth development, the site is designed to help audiences better understand the players, teams, and trends shaping the global game.
"The 2026 FIFA World Cup represents a defining moment for soccer in North America," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "As the world's biggest sporting event arrives on this continent, interest in the game continues to grow on every level. SoccerDefender.com is built to help readers better understand the players, competitions, and trends shaping the global game."
Why It Matters
- The World's Most Popular Sport: Soccer is followed by an estimated 3.5 billion fans worldwide
- A Historic World Cup: The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 48 national teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico
- Growing North American Interest: The tournament is expected to continue to accelerate soccer participation, viewership, and investment throughout the continent
- Strong Youth Participation: Soccer remains one of the most-played youth sports in North America and around the world
- Demand for Deeper Coverage: Fans increasingly seek tactical insight, player analysis, and perspective beyond match results
What to Expect
- Coverage of the FIFA World Cup and international soccer
- Analysis of major domestic leagues and competitions
- Tactical breakdowns and player profiles
- Stories focused on youth development and skills
- Perspective on trends shaping the global game
Check it out: www.soccerdefender.com
About Digital Information Resources, LLC
Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands serving passionate audiences across niche categories. Current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, GolfReport.com, Skimboarding.com, StandUpPaddleboarding.com, BaseballStandard.com, BasketballObserver.com, and HockeyIQ.com, with additional launches planned.
Media Contact:
Michael Gursha
CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC
dir.info
[email protected]
SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC
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