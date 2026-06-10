Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) Joins the UK Independent Publishers Alliance

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) is excited to announce that it has joined the Independent Publishers Alliance, a community dedicated to championing, advocating for, and connecting independent publishers.

The Alliance brings together a dynamic network of publishers and industry experts, offering access to shared knowledge, strategic partnerships, and resources designed to help independent media companies grow and compete in an evolving digital landscape.

DIR and Independent Publishers Alliance

DIR builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands that serve passionate, highly engaged audiences across niche categories. Current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, GolfReport.com, BaseballStandard.com, HockeyIQ.com, WeekOneFantasy.com, BasketballObserver.com, Skimboarding.com and StandUpPaddleBoarding.com with other verticals under development.

"Joining the Independent Publishers Alliance is an exciting step for DIR as we continue to expand our portfolio," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "We're looking forward to collaborating with other publishers, sharing insights, and contributing to a community focused on the future of independent media."

"Our community is delighted to welcome Digital Information Resources to the Independent Publishers Alliance," said Jonathan Westbrook, Co-founder of Independent Publishers Alliance. "In today's media environment, it is so important that media owners come together. Each of our members play an important role within their own communities, by working together, our members help to both protect these communities and help shape the future of independent publishing. We look forward to seeing Michael and his team at future on and offline events."

DIR views joining the Independent Publishers Alliance as an important step in its continued growth — strengthening its position within the independent publishing ecosystem while expanding opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Media Contact:

Michael Gursha

CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC

dir.info

[email protected]

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands that serve passionate, highly engaged audiences across niche categories. By combining high-quality editorial content, community experiences, and data-driven growth, DIR creates trusted destinations where enthusiasts can explore, learn, and connect around the topics they love.

About The Independent Publishers Alliance Ltd

The Independent Publishers Alliance is a community supporting independent media owners through collaboration, knowledge sharing, events, and representation. The Alliance brings together publishers alongside expertise to help independent media businesses grow sustainably, strengthen their communities, and navigate the rapidly evolving digital publishing landscape.

SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC