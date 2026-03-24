BaseBlock Introduces Precision Spacing Tool for General Carpentry and Trim Installation at National Hardware Show 2026

New compact installation tool helps contractors and DIYers maintain consistent spacing and improve workflow efficiency, Booth # 1663

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseBlock, a precision tool designed for carpentry and trim installation, is set to debut at the National Hardware Show 2026, where the company will introduce a simple, practical solution to one of the most common challenges in finish work — maintaining consistent spacing across long runs.

Contractors working with any kind of carpentry often struggle with alignment drift, where small spacing inconsistencies compound over distance and impact the final result. BaseBlock was developed to eliminate that issue by providing a compact, easy-to-use tool that helps installers maintain uniform gaps, improve accuracy, and move more efficiently through each project.

"Trim work demands precision, but maintaining consistent spacing across long runs can be challenging," said Alex Heesch, Founder of BaseBlock. "We created BaseBlock to simplify that process and give installers a reliable way to improve both speed and accuracy."

Designed for both professionals and DIY homeowners, BaseBlock fits seamlessly into existing workflows without adding complexity. Its straightforward design allows users to reduce rework, improve consistency, and achieve cleaner finished results across a wide range of installation projects.

Attendees of the National Hardware Show 2026 can experience BaseBlock firsthand at Booth #1663, where the team will demonstrate how the tool improves installation efficiency and consistency.

BaseBlock is supported by Ideal Strategic Partners, a venture development firm that works alongside founder-led consumer product companies to bring practical innovations to market. Through operational support, go-to-market strategy, and retail positioning, ISP helps brands like BaseBlock scale into national retail and distribution channels.

"BaseBlock represents exactly the kind of product we look to support — simple, effective, and built around a real jobsite need," said Scott Moffat, Founder of Ideal Strategic Partners. "Our focus is helping products like this reach the right customers and retail partners with clarity and traction."

About BaseBlock

BaseBlock is a precision spacing tool designed to improve accuracy and efficiency in general carpentry and trim installation. Built for real-world jobsite use, the product helps contractors and DIYers maintain consistent spacing, reduce errors, and deliver cleaner finished results.

Media Contact:

Sales Team | [email protected] | (406) 534-9461

https://buybaseblock.com/

National Hardware Show Booth: #1663

SOURCE BaseBlock