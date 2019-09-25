Baseblue Cosmetics Launches Four Makeup Must-Haves

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseblue Cosmetics announced today the launch of its makeup must-haves – a mix of cosmetics and beauty tools. The company name and products are derived from the sheer beauty and appreciation for the mystique of nature. By focusing on the "base of beauty", we connect with professional makeup artists and consumers' curiosity through the wonder that begins when they tap into their inner glam potential and use our products to enhance their outer beauty.

With a penchant for product tech and innovation, Baseblue Cosmetics breaks into the makeup industry offering makeup must-haves under the mantra 'luxury is not about price'. We believe in enhancing beauty with a unique approach to makeup by steadily evolving our product innovation, technology, product functionality, packaging and formulations.

Years of research and product development reflect Baseblue's dedication to providing beauty enthusiasts with best-in-class beauty products. The result today – the creation of a range of affordable beauty sponges, eyelashes and makeup brushes which are slated to launch early winter 2019.

First up from Baseblue Cosmetics are three ultra-soft unique beauty sponges (Airsponge, Full Coverage Airsponge and the Holiday Snowman Makeup Sponge). Each one has been strategically designed to provide an innovative solution for beauty enthusiasts with beginner, intermediate and advanced skill sets to enhance their makeup blending and contouring while shortening their makeup routine. Baseblue Cosmetics is building a heritage of product innovation while focusing on affordability and craftsmanship to help consumers create a multitude of makeup looks. Designed first and foremost to offer versatility in use and application, the first four products releasing are as followed:

Airsponge

This hydrophilic beauty tool swells in size when wet to prevent absorption and product waste from foundations, liquids, powders and creams when applied to the sponge.

Full Coverage Airsponge

This dense beauty tool leaves a streak-free and poreless finish when wet to reinforce all makeup creams, concealers and other formulas rather than accumulating product buildup inside the sponge.

Holiday Snowman Makeup Sponge

This limited-edition makeup sponge is the perfect stocking stuffer for the winter season. Designed to absorb water and expand in size when damp, the Holiday Snowman Makeup Sponge performs well dry and ascends in performance when wet to reduce product buildup.

Redstart (The Flying Lash Collection™)

This short lash set has a flexible elastic band that conforms to any eye shape and is decorated lightly with faux mink fibers.

The brand promises to continually develop innovative products that stretch the artistic imagination of consumers and professional makeup artists alike. Baseblue Cosmetics products are sold exclusively on the website. For more information and to purchase, visit: www.basebluecosmetics.com.

ABOUT BASEBLUE COSMETICS

Led by a team of beauty-obsessed executives, Baseblue Cosmetics launched in 2018 to be the go-to source for the latest beauty trends and "must-have" essentials, from applicators to makeup. We value delivering cosmetics products that inspire clients to reveal their own Baseblue beauty while leading the way in makeup innovation and technology.

PRESS CONTACT:

Ashleigh Williams

PR & Marketing Manager

ashleigh@basebluecosmetics.com

Office: 202-783-8888

SOURCE Baseblue Cosmetics

Related Links

http://www.basebluecosmetics.com.

