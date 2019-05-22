Basecamp Hospitality & REI Aim to Inspire a New Generation of Campers with "Camping 101" Programs

Classes, taught by knowledgeable instructors will vary across the various parks managed by Basecamp Hospitality, which are located across the western U.S., starting with Lake Camanche, Lake Gregory, Angel Island and Lake Chabot in California in 2019, and expanding to Silver Falls, Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave, Big Basin and others in 2020. The pilot program launches June 23-24 at Lake Camanche in Ione, California, which is located about two hours from the San Francisco Bay and Lake Tahoe areas and one hour from Sacramento.

"We're aiming to make it easy and fun for beginners to learn about camping so they can gain confidence and create incredible memories they'll talk about their whole lives," said Basecamp Hospitality CEO and Chairman John Koeberer. "The goal is to create new ambassadors for camping that will inspire other beginners to get out there and create their own adventures."

The June 23-24 pilot program will be offered to groups of up to four at Lake Camanche who rent a tent site, or participate in the Rent My Tent program, where the tent is pre-set. The launch weekend includes:

REI-led classes on camping basics, outdoor activity and game tips, campfire building and cooking;

Basecamp Hospitality-led activities such as how to set up a tent and guided fishing and kayaking;

Click here to see the full schedule, pricing and booking information for June 23-24. Book the package at http://www.lakecamancheresort.com/basecamp-basics/.

About Basecamp Hospitality

Basecamp Hospitality is a collaboration between independent, privately owned award-winning park, resort, retail, and event management companies based in Red Bluff and Fairfield, California. Learn more at www.basecamphospitality.com

