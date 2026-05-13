BasedAI Emerges from Stealth to Launch Hirebase, the instant AI Workforce Platform for Businesses

BasedAI launches to make open-source AI enterprise-ready through a vertical stack spanning models, agents and workflow automation.

The launch follows the strategic acquisition of Warden App's platform IP, proprietary multi-agent orchestration stack, and team of builders.

Backed by initial funding, BasedAI is unveiling Hirebase, a closed Beta platform that lets businesses deploy AI agents across everyday productivity tools.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BasedAI has emerged from stealth to build enterprise-ready infrastructure and applications for open-source AI, beginning with Hirebase, an AI workforce platform designed to help businesses deploy agents that execute work across everyday productivity tools.

The launch follows BasedAI's strategic acquisition of Warden App's platform IP and proprietary multi-agent orchestration stack. The transaction integrates Warden App's technology into BasedAI's vertical AI stack, strengthening its ability to support persistent, multi-agent workflows across productivity, developer, and digital execution environments.

BasedAI has secured initial funding from investors including Arche Capital to support product development, infrastructure expansion and the rollout of Hirebase.

"AI is quickly becoming core business infrastructure, but too much of the market remains closed, costly and difficult for companies to effectively control," said Teana Baker-Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at BasedAI. "BasedAI is built on the belief that open-source AI can give businesses a more transparent, adaptable and cost-effective way to deploy intelligence across their operations. Our focus is making that infrastructure enterprise-ready, commercially viable and simple enough for teams to use in practice."

Hirebase: The Instant AI Workforce

BasedAI's first product is Hirebase, its flagship AI workforce platform designed to turn raw AI capability into managed execution. Currently in closed Beta, Hirebase enables users to deploy autonomous agents that can execute work across productivity tools, including Google Docs, Notion, Slack, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

The platform is targeted at founders and businesses seeking to automate execution, while scaling output without the associated increase in headcount.

"With Hirebase, we are moving AI from a chat experience to a doing experience," said Josh Goodbody, Chief Operating Officer at BasedAI. "Businesses do not just need another interface for prompting models. They need agents that can research, coordinate and execute tasks across the tools their teams already use. By building Hirebase on the BasedAI stack, we are creating a more persistent, private and practical way for companies to scale output without scaling headcount."

The BasedAI platform brings together three core layers:

Hirebase (Productivity): The flagship application layer, enabling the deployment and management of specialised agents within standard business workflows.

The flagship application layer, enabling the deployment and management of specialised agents within standard business workflows. BasedAPIs (Infrastructure): The enterprise-grade open-weight model API layer, providing developers with OpenAI-compatible access to leading open models, enterprise SLAs and significant cost savings versus closed-model providers.

The enterprise-grade open-weight model API layer, providing developers with OpenAI-compatible access to leading open models, enterprise SLAs and significant cost savings versus closed-model providers. Warden App Technology (Agentic Finance): The acquired platform IP and proprietary multi-agent orchestration stack, originally built to support complex agent-led workflows across digital finance environments. Within BasedAI, the technology will support the deployment of autonomous agents capable of coordinating and executing tasks across multiple systems.

BasedAI is led by CEO Teana Baker-Taylor, formerly of Citi, HSBC, Circle, and Venice AI; COO Josh Goodbody, formerly of J.P. Morgan and Binance; and Chief AI Officer David A. Johnston of Morpheus AI. The leadership team brings together a wealth of experience across AI, financial services, digital assets and enterprise technology.

The company is supported by Board Chair Vanessa Grellet, formerly of NYSE and ConsenSys, and advisors including Michael Casey, formerly of CoinDesk and The Wall Street Journal; Matthew Roszak of Bloq; and William Wolf of Polychain Capital.

Further information is available at BasedAI.

About BasedAI:

BasedAI is an open-source AI company building the infrastructure and applications needed to make autonomous agents practical for businesses. Its vertical AI stack spans open-model access, agent orchestration and workflow automation, giving businesses a more practical and cost-effective way to deploy autonomous agents across existing systems.

BasedAI's flagship platform, Hirebase, gives founders, operators and businesses access to an instant AI workforce designed to scale output without scaling headcount. The company is backed by initial funding and supported by a leadership team with experience across AI, financial services, digital assets and enterprise technology.

SOURCE BasedAI