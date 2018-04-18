BaseFEST Powered By USAA, A Festival Experience To Hit Four (4) Major Military Bases Across The Country In 2018

SAN ANTONIO, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On social media, the BaseFEST Team announced that in their second year, BaseFEST Powered by USAA will take place on four (4) military installations in 2018. Announced locations and dates are Fort Bliss on May 12th, Naval Station Mayport on June 2nd, Camp Lejeune on July 4th, and Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) on September 22nd.

BASEFEST POWERED BY USAA, TO HIT FOUR (4) MAJOR MILITARY BASES IN 2018 Watch our MISSION VIDEO. BaseFEST Powered by USAA is a Festival Experience for Everyone, brought to Military Bases Worldwide, featuring Live Music, Technology, Sports & Fitness, Gaming, Kids Zone, Shopping & Merch, Food & Beverage, Virtual Reality & MORE!

BaseFEST Powered by USAA is about providing something for everyone, to include video games, sports and fitness, a kid's zone, technology, virtual reality, food and beverage, lounges and a ton of activations from BaseFEST's supportive brand partners. "We wouldn't be able to do it without our incredible sponsors or our base partners," said Sean Gilfillan, CEO & Founder of BaseFEST. USAA is the presenting sponsor of BaseFEST Powered by USAA for 2018. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is an official sponsor for our 21 and over attendees; other sponsors to be announced soon.

The music lineups will not be the same for each event. Musical performances will be announced for each event within the next month.

"We could not be more excited for the Troops and Families who belong to these major base communities," said Sean Gilfillan, a former Active Duty Army Officer, OIF Veteran and Bronze-Star Recipient. "These men, women and children form the backbone of our nation's military. BaseFEST Powered by USAA is an awesome shared experience for them to enjoy."

About the 2018 BaseFEST Powered by USAA Experience

BaseFEST Powered by USAA is an all-day music festival experience that is free for military bases and free to attend for Troops, Family members, Veterans, Retirees and DoD ID Cardholders. The mission of BaseFEST is to give back to Family programs on military bases, boost morale for troops and families and to build strong base communities.

"The BaseFEST team is led by and full of veterans who have all been stationed thousands of miles away from home. It is tough, but the people you meet on base become your second family --- they are what keeps you going. Without the shared experience of on-base events like this, communities disintegrate," said Gilfillan. BaseFEST expects 20,000 attendees per location for each event.

For 2018, BaseFEST partnered with Red Frog Events, the producers of FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL, to manage the on-site experience and New Era Media & Marketing, part of the Red Light Management family, to book talent and develop brand partnerships.

"Our Troops and Families deserve the absolute best. We are 100% committed to ensuring they have an awesome experience at BaseFEST Powered by USAA," said Gilfillan.

BaseFEST History

BaseFEST Powered by USAA is a festival experience for everyone, brought to military bases worldwide. Started in 2017, BaseFEST Powered by USAA hit Camp Lejeune on July 4th and featured performances by Brett Young and Lifehouse, while Naval Air Station Pensacola enjoyed performances by DNCE, Thompson Square and Lauren Duski. USAA is the title sponsor for 2017 & 2018.

All BaseFESTs Powered by USAA will be open to the public. A limited number of civilian tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 20th, for Fort Bliss at www.BaseFEST.com. Troops, their family members, DoD ID Cardholders, and Veterans can receive up to four (4) FREE tickets at www.BaseFEST.com, where they will be verified by BigsTXr, an Active-Duty Military and Veteran verification platform for free and discounted concert and festival tickets.

