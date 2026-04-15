Baseline Announces Integration with FCI, Trusted Servicer for the Private Lending Industry

Advanced integration enables seamless two-way data sync between FCI and users of Baseline

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseline, a purpose-built loan origination and servicing software platform for real estate private money lenders, today announced a new integration with FCI Lender Services, Inc. (FCI), a California Corporation licensed under DRE #01022780, operating in all 50 states under registration NMLS #4920. FCI is one of the nation's most established and trusted loan servicers. The integration creates an automated data sync between the two platforms, eliminating manual data entry and giving private lenders real-time visibility into their servicing data, regardless of which system they are working in.

To learn more about the integration, lenders can schedule a time with a Baseline team member through the company's website.

The integration is designed to serve two growing segments of the real estate private lending market: lenders who use FCI as their sub-servicer, and those who originate loans internally but wish to asset manage alongside FCI's servicing. Loan data and servicing updates from FCI flow back into Baseline in real time, creating a single source of truth across the full loan lifecycle.

"The process to reconcile data between lenders and their servicers is way too manual. Some of our customers were spending over 3 days each month on this process. This integration will cut it down to an hour or less per month. Partnering with FCI, the industry's gold standard for loan servicing, means we'll save our mutual customers significant time each month." said Shaye Wali, Baseline's Chief Executive Officer.

Private lenders have often faced significant operational friction when working with some third-party servicers. Loan data entered at origination must often be manually rekeyed into servicing platforms, creating unnecessary administrative burden and data integrity issues. Servicing updates including payments received, draw releases, payoff requests, and loan modifications have to be manually reconciled back into origination or servicing systems. The Baseline and FCI integration addresses this directly. Key capabilities include:

Payment data sync: Servicing events processed by FCI, including payment receipts, draws, loan modifications, and payoffs are automatically reflected in Baseline, keeping both systems aligned in real time.

Servicing events processed by FCI, including payment receipts, draws, loan modifications, and payoffs are automatically reflected in Baseline, keeping both systems aligned in real time. Asset Management support: Lenders who want to maintain internal oversight alongside FCI's servicing can use Baseline as an asset management layer, retaining full visibility into their portfolio at all times.

Lenders who want to maintain internal oversight alongside FCI's servicing can use Baseline as an asset management layer, retaining full visibility into their portfolio at all times. Unified investor reporting: Investor dashboards and reports in Baseline remain accurate and current even when servicing is fully outsourced to FCI, enabling lenders to maintain professional investor relations without manual reconciliation.

Partnering with the Industry's Most Trusted Servicer

Founded in 1982, FCI Lender Services, Inc. has built a four-decade track record as one of the nation's leading specialty and private money loan servicers. The company currently services 86,000 loans annually, with aggregate loan balances of $38 billion, serving a broad range of clients including institutional lenders, non-QM lenders, banks, credit unions, and private money lenders of all sizes.

FCI holds a strong Fitch servicer rating, and has SOC 1 (SSAE 16), SOC2 and MBA USAP audits. These credentials provide lenders and their investors with independent, third-party validation of FCI's compliance and operational standards. FCI is also licensed by Freddie Mac and is a significant Non-QM securitization servicer.

FCI's proprietary Centurion platform offers live login access to loan-level data and full API connectivity, forming the technical foundation that makes the Baseline integration possible. Major national private lenders have chosen FCI as their loan servicing partner because of the credibility, compliance infrastructure, and operational depth that FCI delivers.

What This Means for Private Lenders

For Baseline customers who already use or are evaluating FCI as their servicing partner, this integration removes one of the most persistent pain points in private lending operations. Lenders can now focus on originating and growing their portfolios rather than managing data between disconnected systems.

The integration also lowers the barrier for smaller and mid-sized lenders who want to professionalize their servicing operations. By pairing Baseline's accessible, full-lifecycle platform with FCI's institutional-grade servicing infrastructure, lenders of any size can operate with the same systems and credibility as large national players, without building a back-office servicing team from scratch.

The growth of securitization in private lending has further raised the stakes. As Residential Transition Loan (RTL) products increasingly flow into securitization structures, institutional investors require servicing to be handled by a qualified, independent third party. For lenders who want access to capital markets, that separation is now a prerequisite.

The Baseline and FCI integration is available to all Baseline customers effective immediately. Existing FCI clients interested in connecting their origination workflows through Baseline can contact their Baseline representative to begin onboarding.

About Baseline

Baseline was founded by a team that built and operated a private lending business before building software, giving the platform a depth of industry knowledge that sets it apart from generic loan management tools. The platform covers the full lending lifecycle in a single system from origination through servicing, powering private lenders' loan applications and branded borrower and investor portals. Lenders can generate term sheets, produce closing packages, automate document collection, manage communications, process ACH payments, manage construction draws, and more, all without switching between systems. Baseline is designed to be accessible to lenders of all sizes, from single-person operations to growing national portfolios. The platform gives private lenders the operational infrastructure and professional appearance of a tech-enabled lender, at a fraction of the cost and complexity. Baseline is SOC 2, Type I and II certified and Casa Tier 2 certified. To learn more about Baseline's data and privacy policy, visit Baseline's Trust & Compliance Center.

For questions, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Baseline Financial Technologies Corp