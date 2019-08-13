Baseline Growth Capital Announces $25 Million Investment Program Commitment from Cordillera Investment Partners

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseline Growth Capital, LLC. ("Baseline") today announced that Cordillera Investment Partners, a Bay Area based investment group that is backed by endowments, foundations, family offices, and wealth advisors, had agreed to commit $25 million to its investment program.

Baseline seeks to bring a unique and innovative model to investing in an under capitalized space - businesses with a hardware component to their offering. Baseline captures returns through a royalty structure. Baseline is focused on companies in the lower-middle and middle market range and is sector agnostic.

Baseline was founded by Joel Gheen and Raghav Mathur, who have spent their careers investing in and running business units at Cypress Growth Capital, Groupon, Helion Ventures, and Deloitte.

"We are pleased to be backed by a sophisticated and like-minded investor, which shares our philosophy of seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns with new strategies in spaces that are not already overcrowded with institutional capital," said the two Baseline founders.

"We seek to invest in niche, non-correlated assets outside of traditional asset classes," said Chris Heller of Cordillera Investment Partners. "Baseline's model fits that criteria. We look forward to seeing the capital work in this space."

Michael Best LLP served as lead counsel for Baseline throughout the formation and capitalization phases. Baseline did not engage a placement agent in connection with the commitment.

About Baseline Growth Capital, LLC: Formed in 2018, Baseline seeks to provide investors with attractive returns by investing with a unique strategy focused on businesses with a hardware component to their offering. For more information please see www.hardwarefinancing.com . Other inquiries can be directed to contact@hardwarefinancing.com or +1 (720) 515-8951.

SOURCE Baseline Growth Capital, LLC