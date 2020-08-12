Basemakers Makes the INC 5000 List for Fastest-Growing Companies in America

AUSTIN,Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Basemakers, LLC, one of the top field sales and merchandising companies in the food and beverage industry, has landed on the INC 5000 list, ranked as the #368 fastest growing privately-held company in America. This ranking puts Basemakers in the even more exclusive Inc. 500 list for a second time, which has also included Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Clif Bar, and Patagonia and many other well-known names.

Basemakers started to solve a big problem question in the food and beverage industry: how do you effectively scale your field sales & merchandising efforts? Since 2015, Basemakers has rapidly scaled into becoming a regular name associated with success in retail grocery stores. As Basemakers grows, it looks to add new exciting divisions that will help food and beverage brands scale their sales even faster.

"All the recognition and acknowledgement goes to our amazing team who have challenged themselves to rise to a different level of performance." said Max Baumann, Founder & CEO of Basemakers. "Growth is difficult. It pushes boundaries from where you feel safe into unknown territories where you're more likely to be hurt. But that is where the magic is at! We are so proud of all our team members that made this happen and look forward to continually pursing excellence for years to come as we establish a brand accelerator program."

ABOUT BASEMAKERS:

Basemakers is a premier outsourced field sales and retail merchandising company. Using innovative technology and a powerful network of relationships, Basemakers achieves dominant in-store visibility for each brand in its portfolio. Basemakers is passionate about consistently delivering top quality service to its brand partners including: Health Ade, RxBar, Health Warrior, Iconic protein and more.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

