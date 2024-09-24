BaseMap Announces the "Hunt with Confidence Guarantee" - and industry first for the hunting and outdoor community

Direct subscriber reimbursements for any fines or legal costs resulting from inaccurate land ownership data.

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseMap, the technology leader in GPS hunting maps, outdoor planning and navigation announced today its "Hunt with Confidence Guarantee", an industry first concept which affords all BaseMap subscribers' direct reimbursement for any fines or legal costs as may be incurred that result from inaccurate land ownership information while using the BaseMap app. BaseMap's land ownership layers, supported by monthly updates, have over 150 million parcel records verified, and over 175 million matched addresses – resulting in this industry leading technology.

Key Features to the "Hunt with Confidence Guarantee":

Accurate Land Ownership Data

Public vs. Private Land: Our app provides precise, up-to-date information on land ownership, ensuring you know if the land is public or private.

Property Boundaries: Clearly marked property boundaries help you stay within legal hunting zones.

Permission Verification

Private Land Access: BaseMap's comprehensive database includes landowner information, so you can secure hunting permissions.

State Access Programs: BaseMap includes state by state walk in access map layers showing boundaries, and access details.

Real-Time Location Tracking

GPS Accuracy: Our advanced GPS technology shows your real-time location in relation to parcel boundaries.

Offline Maps: Download maps for offline use, so you are always informed, even without cellular service.

Hunt with Peace of Mind

Legal Compliance: Avoid fines and legal issues by always knowing where you are in relation to property boundaries. BaseMap's data helps you hunt within legal boundaries.

Safety Assurance: Stay safe and informed about your surroundings, with clearly defined parcel boundary lines.

BaseMap subscribers will be provided up to $500 per subscription for any fines or legal costs derived from navigational mis-ques directly linked to the BaseMap app. This industry first concept is afforded to the marketplace as BaseMap is, without question, the most accurate navigational technology available today to hunter's and outdoorsmen.

How to Avail the Guarantee:

Download BaseMap: Get started by downloading the BaseMap app from the App Store or Google Play. Subscribe: Choose the subscription plan that best fits your hunting needs. (Free app not supported in this program) Hunt Confidently: Use BaseMap's robust features to hunt with the assurance that you know where you're hunting and that you have the right permissions.

Hunt Smart. Hunt Confident. Hunt with BaseMap.

About BaseMap

BaseMap is the technology leader in GPS hunting maps, outdoor planning, and navigation. Through its SaaS-based delivery model, hunters and outdoorsmen have access to more than 800 layers of detailed mapping information including public and private land boundaries, roads, trails, unit boundaries, wildfires, and much more. Mobile tools include custom offline maps, 3D maps, location sharing, route tracking, go-to navigation, wind and weather, rangefinder mapping, and integrated planning solutions resulting in the most feature rich application available to the marketplace. With years of dedication and attention to detail focused on backcountry adventures, BaseMap has created an advanced mobile-technology offering affording its customers exactly what they need to be successful in the field. For more information, visit BaseMap's website or follow us on social media.

