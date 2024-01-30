BaseMap completes acquisition of HuntScore, ushering in a new era of Mobile Hunt Planning and Navigation

Strategic, highly complementary acquisition accelerates industry-specific strategy to transform hunt planning, mapping and research via mobile devices

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseMap, Inc., a leading GPS hunting, outdoor planning and navigation app, announced today that it has acquired Arkansas-based HuntScore, an established industry provider of hunt planning tools and research analytics.

BaseMap is the go-to app for millions of hunters and outdoorsmen for its public and private land ownership maps, wind forecasting, navigation tools, hardware integration, and offline capabilities. With this acquisition, BaseMap will now offer additional hunting planning and research analytics including draw odds, harvest trends, detailed unit profiles, application tools, and unit filtering. The business combination was driven by a shared belief to create an advanced hunt planning solution, this to enable hunters and outdoorsmen access to the most comprehensive tools available via a mobile navigation platform – resulting in improved success rates and enhanced experiences.

"We are thrilled to bring Matt Habiger and the HuntScore team into the BaseMap family," said BaseMap CEO Jeff Balch. "The addition of the HuntScore technology allows BaseMap to expand our service offerings more deeply into planning and research, this coupled with our combined experience and knowledge of the industry will provide hunters nationwide with the tools to create optimum outdoor experiences via their mobile devices."

As digital transformation continues to accelerate across the Outdoor Recreation and Enthusiasts industry, BaseMap is well positioned to take an expanded role in developing and deploying the most complete hunting, research and navigation solutions in the marketplace. "We are excited to continue to build innovative technologies that will enhance the way hunters prepare for and execute their hunts, Balch concluded."

The respective development teams of BaseMap and HuntScore have commenced integration roadmaps with the initial launch of the mobile offering set for March 2024. Mr. Habiger will assume the role of Vice President – Data Sciences for BaseMap and will co-lead the technology integration efforts and other post-close assimilation activities.

"Since 2020 the vision for HuntScore has been to create a single application for hunting knowledge, planning and research." stated Habiger. "Bringing HuntScore into the BaseMap ecosystem is a huge step in that direction. Jeff and I hold a shared belief that a single application approach is best as it can be utilized year-round to research hunting opportunities, gain hunting knowledge, e-scout and navigate while in the field – and this is exactly what we will deliver to our customers."

The acquisition was completed on January 24, 2024, financial terms were not disclosed. Additionally, at this time existing BaseMap and HuntScore users can continue to access their applications through their respective platforms.

For more information or to purchase BaseMap or HuntScore offerings, please visit www.basemap.com or www.huntscore.com.

About BaseMap

BaseMap is a leading GPS hunting, outdoor planning, and navigation app. Through its SaaS-based delivery model, hunters and outdoorsmen have access to more than 800 layers of detailed mapping information including public and private land boundaries, roads, trails, unit boundaries, wildfires, and much more. Mobile tools include custom offline maps, 3D maps, location sharing, route tracking, go-to navigation, wind and weather, rangefinder mapping, and integrated planning solutions resulting in the most feature rich application available to the marketplace. With years of dedication and attention to detail focused on backcountry adventures, BaseMap has created an advanced mobile-technology offering affording its customers exactly what they need to be successful in the field. Visit us at www.basemap.com.

