BaseMap Reveals All New App Featuring Nationwide Map Coverage and Hundreds of Layers for Outdoorsmen and Women

SEATTLE, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseMap just launched their latest product, which is an updated and redesigned version of their original mapping application, and it's changing the way people plan, navigate, and explore the outdoors. This move by BaseMap is a welcomed surprise to the outdoor community, and comes with more exciting news: BaseMap will continue releasing more features throughout the coming year. With nationwide coverage and layers like public and private land ownership, nationwide lakes and rivers, and nationwide hiking trails, this is an app that outdoorsmen and women have been waiting for. Their goal is to ensure that people have an affordable and reliable way to stay safe while they explore the outdoors. Offline maps and the ability to track your movements even without cell phone service has provided a safety net for anyone who loves adventures in the outdoors.
"I wanted this to be more than just a mapping system. This is a planning tool, with crucial information, as well as a mapping application that will allow outdoorsmen and women to navigate and customize their experience," says Jeff Balch, CEO and Founder of BaseMap. "This is something I'm very proud of, and the time is right for us to change the way people plan their adventures and stay safe in the field. "
The latest version of BaseMap will have an all-new look and updated features. Currently boasting over 550 different layers, this technology has something for everyone. BaseMap offers a free app, as well as an upgraded version with more features to choose from. The free app includes nationwide maps with public and private land boundaries.
About BaseMap
BaseMap originally came onto the scene in April of 2016 and offered a mapping application that was user friendly and ahead of it's time. BaseMap is available on iOS and Android platforms, and their state of the art website features step-by-step tutorial video guides and information on individual outdoor activities.
