"I wanted this to be more than just a mapping system. This is a planning tool, with crucial information, as well as a mapping application that will allow outdoorsmen and women to navigate and customize their experience," says Jeff Balch, CEO and Founder of BaseMap. "This is something I'm very proud of, and the time is right for us to change the way people plan their adventures and stay safe in the field. "

The latest version of BaseMap will have an all-new look and updated features. Currently boasting over 550 different layers, this technology has something for everyone. BaseMap offers a free app, as well as an upgraded version with more features to choose from. The free app includes nationwide maps with public and private land boundaries.

About BaseMap

BaseMap originally came onto the scene in April of 2016 and offered a mapping application that was user friendly and ahead of it's time. BaseMap is available on iOS and Android platforms, and their state of the art website features step-by-step tutorial video guides and information on individual outdoor activities.

Learn more about BaseMap at www.basemap.com

To download the iOS app: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/basemap/id1305237481?mt=8

To download the Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobile.basemap

Connect on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/basemapoutdoors/

Connect on Instagram at: www.instagram.com/basemapoutdoors/

For press inquiries or media information contact marketing@basemap.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basemap-reveals-all-new-app-featuring-nationwide-map-coverage-and-hundreds-of-layers-for-outdoorsmen-and-women-300638548.html

SOURCE BaseMap Inc

Related Links

http://www.basemap.com

