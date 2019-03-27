Basepaws Releases New Cat DNA Kit with Improved Accuracy, Speed

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Basepaws, the first company to offer pet owner-focused DNA testing for cats, is launching a new version of their proprietary CatKits. The new kits will use a saliva collection method to improve the consistency and accuracy of the DNA test results.

Innovative new Basepaws Cat DNA Kit Simple for anyone to use with updated testing process

The new swab kit provides many advantages over the hair kit Basepaws previously offered. In addition to preventing repeat sampling issues with a more accurate and consistent DNA sample, the DNA found in saliva is more stable, allowing for longer shelf-life of the sample. This makes testing easier for the pet parent too, and will help researchers in their mission to improve feline health.

Another advantage of the swab kits is increased speed and efficiency: the new design allows researchers to process multiple samples at one time. Basepaws hopes to achieve an average turnaround time of 6 weeks for each report thanks to this new swab method by the end of 2019.

"Though we loved the hair kits for their innovation and simplicity, the newer swab kits allow us to better serve our customers," said Basepaws CEO Anna Skaya. "We're always looking for ways to improve our reports and make them more useful for cat owners, and the advantages of these new kits is much better accuracy and consistency. We're excited to see what the new data yields, and how we can use that information to better care for our cats."

Basepaws is leading the pack in the competitive pet care space with their focus on feline-specific genetic testing. Last month, the company was named a finalist for the Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize, and recently presented at SXSW and Global Pet Expo 2019.

Plus, there's good news for cat owners who want to know more about their furry friends. Thanks to all of the data Basepaws has collected thus far, the genetic reports are more detailed than ever. The reports now contain a section with chromosome mapping, a visual representation of specific sections of a cat's DNA and how they relate to the increased pedigreed cat breed database.

The price for the new-and-improved CatKit will be the same as the old kit, with a more detailed report on your cat's genetics for $95.

Learn more at basepaws.com

About Basepaws

Los Angeles-based Basepaws is a pet genetics company that has developed the first consumer genetics test for cats. With a mission to improve the lives of cats everywhere, and help foster stronger bonds between humans and their pets, Basepaws offers pet owners insights into their cat's unique background, including detailed information about breed, traits, health, and genetic markers for potential hereditary disease. With new data from each CatKit completed, Basepaws' database continues to provide new and valuable information into genetic correlations and cat-specific diseases.

Media Contact:

Candice Stokes

211722@email4pr.com

www.venturepr.co

424-230-3770

SOURCE Basepaws

Related Links

http://basepaws.com

