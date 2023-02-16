Basepoint Tax & Accounting Names Ron Detweiler President, Acquires Ledger Plus Expanding Eastern Iowa Footprint

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basepoint Tax & Accounting, a subsidiary company of Basepoint Wealth, LLC, recently named Ron Detweiler President and expands operations in Cedar Rapids.

Ron Detweiler, CPA, CSA has more than 40 years of experience providing accounting, tax, business, financial, and advisory client services. He began his career at a local CPA firm, later founding his own CPA firm and working as a group leader for a public company. For 17 years he served in management roles for two national firms and served concurrent positions as a trusted tax, business, and financial advisor. He joined corporate H&R Block in 2005, and in 2012, Ron and his firm, Detweiler & Associates CPAs LLC, joined Honkamp, P.C. as part of the Hiawatha branch.

His specialties include individual and business preparation and compliance, small business consulting and services IRS/state representation, accounting and payroll tax services, financial and investment planning, and retirement planning.

Ron earned his B.A. in accounting from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, and he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA)®. His professional affiliations include the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants (ISCPA). Ron serves as Treasurer and Chairman of the Endowment and Finance Committee for the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library and is the Board Treasurer for the Ecumenical Community Center Foundation.

Basepoint Wealth President Kate Wallace states, "Ron adds an incredible boost to both our intellectual capital and our ability to deliver seamless, coordinated tax advice to our clients. Ron is one of the hardest workers I have ever had the opportunity to lead, and his genuine care for delivering on promises to clients is unmatched. We are honored to have him join our team."

Basepoint continues to further expand its tax and accounting services with the most recent acquisition of Ledger Plus of Cedar Rapids. For nearly 30 years, Ledger Plus has provided high-quality accounting services to individuals and businesses in the Eastern Iowa area. Other recent successful mergers for Basepoint include Charter Accounting, PLC of Des Moines in 2021, and Allen Accounting, PLC in Cedar Rapids in February 2022.

These recent acquisitions have allowed Basepoint to provide both investment management and tax planning advice under one roof and allow individuals to benefit from tax advisors and financial planners who see the same data and follow a unified philosophy.

Basepoint Wealth, LLC, a fee-only registered investment advisor with offices in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Davenport, and Des Moines, Iowa, is the parent company of Basepoint Tax & Accounting. They were recently named one of the "Fastest Growing Companies" by the Corridor Business Journal and Top RIA Grower in the state of Iowa by Citywire RIA in 2022.

