Basepoint Wealth Extending Reach with Des Moines Acquisition

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Basepoint Wealth (www.basepointwealth.com), a fee-only wealth management firm based in Cedar Rapids, IA has acquired Charter Accounting, PLC in a transaction completed June 30, 2021. The acquired business will operate as an affiliate under the name Basepoint Tax & Accounting, LLC (www.basepointtax.com).

With the acquisition, Basepoint is establishing its first presence in the Des Moines metro area, adding to existing locations in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Davenport.

For nearly 25 years, Charter Accounting, PLC provided high-quality accounting services to individuals and businesses in Des Moines, Iowa. The full-service accounting firm has prided itself on providing quality accounting, payroll, tax and consulting services to individuals and small businesses with integrity, professionalism, and responsiveness.

Mark McKee, principal of Charter Accounting PLC said of the acquisition, "I am very excited about the prospect of broadening the services that we can offer by affiliating with professionals adept at financial planning, investment management, and who understand the importance of independent, fiduciary advice for clients."

McKee, and his team of licensed and certified accountants will remain with the newly named company. Ryan Watermiller, an Ankeny-based Basepoint Wealth advisor will operate from the Des Moines office on a full-time basis.

The merger will allow Basepoint to provide investment management and tax planning advice under one roof and allow individuals to benefit from tax advisors and financial planners who see the same data, and who follow a unified philosophy. "For too long clients have had to play the role of mediator with their team of financial professionals," said W. Allen Wallace, Chief Investment Officer of Basepoint Wealth. "This union drives us one step closer to our ultimate goal of building a single, unified source of fiduciary financial advice, so clients no longer have to struggle with various competing opinions when making financial decisions without knowing with certainty whose best interest is being served".

Basepoint Wealth, parent company of Basepoint Tax & Accounting was recently named one of the "Fastest Growing Companies" by the Corridor Business Journal.

"This acquisition fulfills a strategic objective of gaining a presence in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, and we're excited to have made this first step toward establishing a strong base of operations in Des Moines," said Landis Wiley, Director of Business Development for Basepoint Wealth. "Having successfully executed six acquisitions and mergers over the past four years, we are poised for continued expansion across our markets through a delicate balance of organic growth and targeted acquisition."

About Basepoint Wealth, LLC

Basepoint Wealth, LLC provides comprehensive independent financial planning, tax, and investment management services to clients throughout the United States. Basepoint combines integrated technology platforms with its team of credentialed professionals, providing a uniquely individualized wealth management experience.

By combining the expertise of people with powerful technology, Basepoint is focused on delivering a unified wealth management experience that goes beyond portfolio management.

Basepoint Wealth, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Visit our website www.basepointwealth.com for important disclosures.

Media Contact:

Landis Wiley

[email protected]

SOURCE Basepoint Wealth

Related Links

www.basepointwealth.com

