Baseten Announces the Launch of Baseten on Google Cloud Marketplace with Early Access for Hybrid Mode, Delivering Exceptional Flexibility and Scale for AI Workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseten , a leading provider of AI infrastructure solutions, today announced the early access (EA) of its new Hybrid Mode offering on Google Cloud Marketplace . This milestone marks a pivotal step in Baseten's mission to provide the most powerful and flexible AI infrastructure for enterprises leveraging cloud-based AI inference.

As part of this launch, Baseten is introducing an exclusive promotion tailored to self-hosted workloads. Qualified customers can now leverage Baseten's platform to deploy workloads in their own VPCs at a flat rate of $25K per region, with no additional fees for GPU utilization. This offer enables select customers to scale their operations seamlessly within a designated area, without incurring extra costs for expanding GPU capacity. Further details are available in our official announcement blog .

Introducing Hybrid Mode on Google Cloud Marketplace: Flexible AI Workloads for Google Cloud Customers

"Baseten's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace allows us to deliver even more value to our customers," said Tuhin Srivastava, CEO of Baseten. "We're helping enterprises overcome the scaling challenges that come with AI inference and enabling them to optimize their existing infrastructure for the best performance, security, and efficiency."

Baseten is launching early access for Hybrid Mode on Google Cloud Marketplace, a new feature that enhances the capabilities available to Google Cloud customers. Hybrid Mode allows enterprises to run AI workloads across Google Cloud and Baseten's infrastructure, providing enhanced flexibility and scalability. Privacy-sensitive workloads can remain within the customer's own Google Cloud VPC, while less-sensitive or high-demand workloads can seamlessly scale on Baseten's high-performance cloud infrastructure. This enables customers to optimize GPU usage, maintain control over sensitive data, and reduce costs by using their existing Google Cloud investments.

"Hybrid Mode was developed specifically in response to the needs of our customers running large-scale AI inference," added Srivastava. "It empowers them to balance security, performance, and cost-effectiveness by seamlessly moving workloads between Google Cloud and Baseten's cloud infrastructure. This new offering expands the flexibility of how our customers can scale their AI workloads."

A Powerful Collaboration to Drive AI Innovation

With early access to Baseten's new Hybrid Mode on Google Cloud Marketplace, joint customers can now leverage both platforms to their full potential, ensuring their AI workloads are handled efficiently and reliably.

"Bringing Baseten's Hybrid Mode to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the AI infrastructure solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Baseten can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Key Benefits of Hybrid Mode for Google Cloud Customers:

Seamless Integration : Easily split workloads between your Google Cloud environments and Baseten's for optimized performance and security.

: Easily split workloads between your Google Cloud environments and Baseten's for optimized performance and security. Enhanced Privacy : Keep sensitive workloads within your Google Cloud VPC, ensuring compliance and data locality, while offloading others to Baseten.

: Keep sensitive workloads within your Google Cloud VPC, ensuring compliance and data locality, while offloading others to Baseten. Dynamic Scalability : Effortlessly scale AI workloads on-demand between your own infrastructure and Baseten's high-performance cloud.

: Effortlessly scale AI workloads on-demand between your own infrastructure and Baseten's high-performance cloud. Cost Optimization: Maximize the value of your existing Google Cloud GPU investments and scale only when needed.

About Baseten

Baseten is the leader in infrastructure software for high-scale AI products, offering the industry's most powerful AI inference platform. Committed to delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency, Baseten is on a mission to help the next great AI products scale. Top-tier investors, including IVP, Spark, Greylock, Conviction, Base Case, and South Park Commons back Baseten.

For further details, please visit baseten.co or follow us on X (fka Twitter) at @basetenco .

