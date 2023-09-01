Baseus at IFA Berlin 2023 with the Latest Products

News provided by

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

01 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, the leading consumer electronics brand, is spotlighting its presence at IFA Berlin 2023 from September 1-5th at Hall 5.2A, Booth N0. 112, showcasing its latest products and those unveiled during the product launch.

Product Launch "Simple for More"

Continue Reading

Baseus held its first global product launch themed "Simple for More" on Aug. 31st, 2023, in Berlin, one day before the IFA. The event unveiled the Baseus 240W Desktop Charging Station for powering an entire desktop ecosystem, Baseus Eli Sport 1 Wireless Earbuds for athletic audiophiles, Baseus Blade Series Laptop Power Bank 65W & 140W version in 10mm slim form factor, and finally the world-first EV car charger superpowered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology — the Baseus Nebula series.

Anyone who has missed the launch is welcome to get their hands on these at their booth #5.2A - 116 during the IFA fair.

Let's C Lineup for the New iPhone

At IFA, Baseus has prepared a whole charging ecosystem for the upcoming new iPhone lineup, including a super compact 30W USB-C charger, a freely retractable USB-C to C fast charging cable, and more charging devices for most usage scenarios. For more details on all related new products, stay tuned for our next press release following the Apple event on September 12th.

MagPro Series — Mag Different

Baseus has focused on building MagSafe-compatible electronics, notably wireless charging power banks, phone stands, car phone holders & chargers, and more charging devices catering to broader usage scenarios. The MagPro lineup aims to rethink what can be achieved by teaming the magnetic mechanism with the latest Qi2 fast wireless charging protocols, released at CES 2023 early this year. This series is exclusive to devices that support magnetic fast wireless charging.

The abovementioned lineups are game-changing electronics, and they are showcased to the entire public at Baseus' booth.

Exhibition: IFA

Date: September 1-5th, 2023

Location: Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds in Berlin, Germany

Hall No. #5.2A

Booth No. #116

For more details, please review the comprehensive document for Baseus IFA Booth on Google Drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lC1uGVWkDdgf75HxL_MNMvDU9kcAIxMZ 

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011, bearing in mind "Simple for More," creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts.

Media Contact:
Name: Roy Liao
Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Baseus Herbst 2023 Produkteinführung in Berlin

Baseus 2023 Fall Product Launch in Berlin

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.