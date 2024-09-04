Baseus Attends the 2024 IFA Expo to Showcase Innovative Range

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus has been a leading name in consumer electronics and is now eager to present its latest innovations at the 2024 IFA Expo in Berlin, Germany. The expo is the largest consumer electronics and home appliances show in the world

Baseus is honored to be part of the 2024 IFA tech exhibition and hopes to share the latest Baseus products and cutting-edge designs with industry leaders and tech enthusiasts alike. Let's get a quick preview of some of the main product highlights Baseus is looking to showcase at the IFA expo soon.

Baseus Charging Products - Reliability in Every Fast Charge.

The Baseus Nomos Series will be presented and the Baseus Nomos 5-in-1 Desktop Charger will take center stage at the expo. The 5-in-1 design is the world's 1st desktop charger with a retractable cable and Qi2 wireless charger, which allows users to charge up to 5 different devices at the same time while a 100W built-in retractable USB-C cable ensures that your space is free from wire clutter. All this power is neatly shown through a smart digital display screen with intelligent power allocation.

The PicoGo Series will also have a chance to shine when showcasing the Baseus PicoGo 45W Fast Charger. The compact and lightweight design of the PicoGo 45W Fast Charger ensures seamless portability and storage while offering an impressive 45W of rapid charging that can seamlessly charge both iPhones and Samsung phones up to 1.5 times faster than the original 30W charger. With universal compatibility and enhanced heat dissipation, almost all devices can be charged easily, safely, and more efficiently.

Baseus Audio Products - Immersive Sound, Practical Bliss.

Baseus will also be presenting their Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones which are recommended by GRAMMY and EMMY Award winners. The compact and foldable headphones use head-tracking spatial audio technology with built-in gyroscopes and accelerometers for an immersive sound experience with cinematic 3D audio that can last for up to 65 hours. The -45dB Active Noise Canceling also works to block out 96% of external sound while 50 mm Super Bass Drivers provide a 200% bass increase.

Baseus Security Cameras - Privacy First, Reliability Always.

Baseus also has its eye on security measures with the Baseus N1 Plus Outdoor Security Camera that offers flawless 2K HD clarity with a 145° Field of Vision to capture more of your surroundings. The 270-day battery life and vibrant Color Night Vision ensure that you never miss a thing while an 8X Digital Zoom picks up on the smallest details from as far as 8 meters away. and receive instant alerts of anything suspicious. With your data protected by TÜV Rheinland EN303645 and CCPA certifications, you never have to worry about safety again.

The Baseus Security S1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera will also be showcased, featuring 3K HD clarity and a pioneering Sun-Powered Tracking System. With a dual-camera lens, an impressive 270-day battery life enhanced by a built-in 13,500mAh battery, and the ability to harness daily solar energy, it brings you closer to achieving forever power. Combined with advanced night color vision, it's not difficult to see why Baseus was awarded the inaugural Innovation Awards by Future.

Baseus strives to create products that will simplify and improve lifestyles across every sector. Collaboration is a key factor for Baseus and can be seen in the very successful cooperation with the Bayern Munich football club to create a unique product range. Baseus looks forward to seeing innovative minds, intrigued consumers, and pioneering brands from across the world together to celebrate and amplify new and exciting technology at the 2024 IFA Expo in Germany. Baseus Launches FC Bayern Munich Co-Branded Products will include a range of premium accessories designed to enhance the digital lifestyle of FC Bayern fans and tech aficionados alike.

2024 IFA Expo Details

Baseus Booth: Hall 4.2, Booth #106

Address: Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

Expo date: September 6 - 10, 2024

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations . Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

