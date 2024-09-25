Baseus Creates Sound That Moves You with the New Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in the consumer electronics industry, Baseus has always been passionate about creating minimalist products that are easy to use and prioritize the user's needs. To add to this extensive and innovative range of products, Baseus is excited to unveil the latest Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones. These incredible head-tracking spatial audio headphones provide excellent sound quality and immersive noise canceling – making them the ideal companion when traveling, exercising, or doing outdoor activities.

Baseus Bowie 30 Max

The Baseus Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones also come highly recommended by GRAMMY and EMMY award winners to ensure a level of sound engineering worthy of those accolades. Let's explore some of the key features of these pioneering headphones:

Head-Tracking Spatial Audio Technology: The Baseus Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones use innovative head-tracking spatial audio technology with built-in gyroscopes and accelerometers. These work together to ensure smooth and accurate tracking of head movements to give users a truly immersive and lifelike sound experience with cinematic 3D audio.

-45dB Active Noise Canceling: Enjoy undisrupted entertainment with -45dB Active Noise Canceling that blocks out 96% of external sound. Baseus Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones also come with built-in dual Active Noise Canceling microphones that use digital noise cancellation technology to detect and cancel out a wide range of low and mid-frequency noises - such as cars, airplane engines, and other background sounds. Soft earmuffs also provide a greater sound seal and build a comfortable, immersive, and private space for your listening.

Hi-Res Audio Wireless/Wired Certified: The Baseus Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones ensure superior audio resolution that goes beyond your imagination. The use of LDAC technology in the headphones enables the transmission of audio content at the maximum bitrate of 990kbps - even over Bluetooth. This includes high-resolution audio and increases audio detail up to 3 times when compared to average audio designs.

50mm SuperBass Drivers: Feel a 200% bass increase with the 50mm SuperBass drivers inside your Baseus Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones. With extensive research on user listening habits, Baseus has taken to using the latest SuperBass acoustic algorithms to amplify sound excellence. The technology seamlessly upgrades every frequency within the human audible range without compromising sound quality – ultimately boosting the bass experience by up to 200% and creating an immersive audio experience like no other.

65-Hour Battery Life and Baseus Rapid Charge: Enjoy your superior sound with a 65-hour long battery life from your Baseus Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones. The extended battery life ensures that your headphones adapt to use on long journeys, outdoor treks, and other time-consuming activities. Baseus understands the frustration of a low battery on a long trip, so we've also ensured that your Bowie 30 headphones give you 14 hours of playtime with a quick 10-minute charge – giving you less time to wait and more time to play.

Foldable and Compact Design: The Baseus Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones are designed for efficiency and portability. The compact, foldable, and 120° rotatable earcups make the headphones ideal for storage and traveling while the unique and customizable headband ensures a comfortable fit with soft ear cushions to give you easier extended wear. The Bowie 30 max headphones also use a monaural fold design to ensure lightweight and functional ease.

Baseus is dedicated to providing enhanced and innovative products that entertain users while ensuring peak comfort, immersive sound, and amplified audio engineering. At Baseus, boundaries are always being pushed to create a simpler and more convenient lifestyle for users. The Baseus Bowie 30 Max Noise Cancelling Headphones are a clear example of - and step towards - technology that redefines sound excellence as something seamless, affordable, and inherent in every Baseus product.

Availability：

The Baseus Bowie 30 Max ANC Headphones will launch an Early Bird event on the Baseus website starting September 25th at an MSRP of $99.99.

From September 25th to October 1st, the headphones will be available at a special price of $51.99, followed by a price of $55.99 from October 2nd to October 7th.

They will be available on Amazon.com starting October 8th, and on Amazon UK and Europe from October 15th.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations . Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

