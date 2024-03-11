Baseus Introduces a Revolutionary Open-Ear Experience with Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, the leading global consumer electronics brand, is proudly announcing the launch of a new groundbreaking product, the Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds. These are the company's first-ever open-ear TWS Earbuds, marking a significant leap forward for Baseus in elevating audio technology.

Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds

Complete Open-Ear Design: The Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear earbuds feature a unique open-ear design that provides a fresh, painless, and comfortable way to enjoy the playlist - without the difficulty of pushing an earbud directly into the ear canal. The guided air conduction driver also preserves comfort and enjoyment to create a grand soundscape.

Deep Bass Boost Algorithm and 16.2mm Ultra-Large Driver: Break down the barrier between music and surroundings. With an innovative deep bass boost algorithm and cutting-edge 16.2mm ultra-large audio driver, the Eli Sport 1 earbuds deliver exceptional frequency response and audio performance combined with all the depth and power users would expect from in-ear earphones.

Versatile Wearability: The titanium memory wire within the ear hooks can bend to fit any ear shape and is wrapped with skin-soft silicone to ensure that the earphones stay snug and secure on ears. Alternatively, users could attach the included lanyard to increase the security of their earphones during workout routines and other strenuous activities. The Eli Sport 1 earbuds adapt to different lifestyle however people choose to wear them.

Ultra-Long Battery Life and Rapid Charge Technology: Enjoy an extended battery life with the revolutionary Baseus Rapid Charge technology. A quick 10-minute charge easily supports an impressive 2 hours of playback. The earbuds also provide approximately 7.5 hours of battery life (62mAh) while the portable charging case (600mAh) extends the total battery life up to 30 hours.

Baseus Dual-Channel Low-Latency Technology: Experience minimal audio latency with the Eli Sport 1 earbuds. With a maximum latency as low as 0.06s, it can ensure a seamless and lag-free listening experience. The Bluetooth 5.3, LC3 Hifi-grade encoded transmission, and advanced wind noise reduction algorithm all work together to mitigate background noise and enhance vocal clarity for magnificent sound.

Baseus Smart Connect: Pair the Eli Sport 1 earbuds with two devices and enjoy seamless and automatic switching to the communication device upon receiving a phone call. Take convenience a step further and connect the earbuds to the Baseus App for added control.

Water-Resistant Finish: Keep the sound going with a water-resistant coating and mesh design that gives the Eli Sport 1 earbuds a waterproof level of IPX4. This makes the advanced earphones resilient to sweat and raindrops while still ensuring maximum breathability and excellent acoustic resonance.

Baseus continues to push the boundaries of audio technology with the Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds, delivering an unparalleled combination of comfort, performance, and innovation. The Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds were showcased for the first time at the CES 2024 event and Baseus invited all consumers and tech enthusiasts to attend and experience the future of audio technology.

The Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds is priced at an MSRP of $79.99 and will be available for purchase on Amazon and Baseus.com starting on 11th, March. Customers can directly enjoy a 30% off discount at the launch date. Be among the first to experience the future of audio experience with Eli Sport 1 from Baseus.

Why 'Eli'?

Eli draws its inspiration from the words "electronic" and "light," aiming to craft elite-level earbuds tailored for the active community.

Eli isn't just a pair of headphones; it represents the perfect marriage of technology and music. Its lightweight design infuses your runs with vigor, while advanced technology ensures a safe and comfortable listening experience. Eli embodies the free spirit of Open-Ear design, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the power of music while engaging in physical activity.

About Baseus

Baseus is a leading consumer electronics brand founded in 2011. The company believes in "Simplicity for More" - which means creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products that go the extra mile for the younger tech enthusiast generation. Baseus offers a wide range of products that include Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations . Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Name: Baseus PR Team

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email: [email protected]

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd