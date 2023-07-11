Baseus launched Bowie MA10 -- OSCAR Films Composers' Favorite Earbuds

News provided by

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

11 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds Baseus Bowie MA10, recommended by Oscar-winning film composers Chad Cannon, Joel Goodman, and Pedro Osuna.

Endorsed Quality Sound

Continue Reading

"The Baseus Bowie Series in-ear headphones are a fabulous addition to my headphone collection. The first thing I listened to was Beethoven Piano Concerto No.5 on AppleClassical, Anddon't think I've ever heard a grand piano sound quite as rich as it did through these headphones.", said the Oscar Films' Composers: Chad Cannon.

ANC + ENC Noise Cancelling

Noise cancelling depth goes up to -48dB to provide a listening experience as immersive as being in a recording studio with only pure music surrounding, while bass and audio quality are upscaled to greater level by the larger driver and the aerospace-grade titanium-plated double compound diaphragm. During phone calls, ENC mics filter out ambient noise to only deliver human voice but not the noises.

Music for 2 Weeks

Its battery is tested to provide up to 140 hours of playback with a full charge so that a daily charge would no longer be required, though playtime of earbuds is 8 hours in a single charge. In addition, as it supports BRC Baseus Rapid Charge, a 10-minute charge with the charging case gives users 2 hours of music playback, and a full charge takes 3 hours to get another 140 hours.

Seamless Fit & Waterproof

The Baseus Bowie MA10 is designed ergonomic to fit snug and secure into ears without causing irritation for extended time wear, and comes with 3 sizes (S, M, L) of ear tips to find the most comfortable one for each side of ear. Wingtips are included as well to enhance earbuds' secureness during sports, and it is rated IPX6 waterproof to keep sweat and water from penetrating.

Smooth & Flawless Gaming

Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3 and Baseus' self-developed DCLL Dual Channel Low-Latency technology, the 0.038s DCLL ensures that sound and image are fully in sync making sure that "what's heard matches what's seen" while the BT 5.3 guarantees a seamless connection free of stability issues or hassle of pairing.

The Baseus Bowie MA10 has no match in its tier with a competitive pricing at $29.99 since the passkey to access all those features on earbuds is way higher, roughly around $50. For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C89QQ5XK

Early Bird Price: $20.99 when users clip the 30% Off coupon on the page.

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011 bearing in mind "Simple for More", creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. It integrates design, research and development, as well as production and sales.

Media Contact:
Name: Roy Liao
Phone: +1 213-512-7063
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

Also from this source

The Right Earbuds for Lady Girls -- Baseus AirNora 2

Baseus Launches Its Upgraded Ultra-Slim Laptop Power Bank

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.