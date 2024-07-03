Baseus Launches FC Bayern Munich Co-Branded Products

MUNICH, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a leading consumer electronics brand, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking licensing cooperation with FC Bayern Munich, one of the most successful football clubs in the world. This cooperation celebrates the intersection of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled sporting excellence, introducing a limited-edition line of co-branded products.

Innovative Products for Fans and Tech Enthusiasts

The licensed new product line will include a range of premium accessories designed to enhance the digital lifestyle of FC Bayern fans and tech aficionados alike. Every FC Bayern licensed product in the Baseusrange is designed to meet your every need. Whether you're working in an office, enjoying your favorite music or movies, or going on a journey, our collaborative collection is built for efficiency that adapts to your lifestyle at every turn.

Highlights of the collection feature:

Wireless Earbuds & Headphones: Offering superior sound quality and comfort that are perfect for enjoying the latest match commentary or your favorite tunes.

Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear Headphones

The Baseus Eli Sport 1 stands out in the co-branded collection. These headphones feature an innovative open-ear air conduction design for comfort that protects your hearing to ensure a painless and healthy listening experience. With an IPX4 waterproof rating, these earphones adapt to your lifestyle and are ideal for exercising, driving, or working - even when it rains. The 16.2 mm large drivers deliver superb sound quality with powerful bass, crisp highs, and rich mids that are all enhanced by the Baseus Bass Enhancement Algorithm. Directional acoustics technology ensures minimal sound leaks and ultra-clear calls with AI noise cancellation. The headphones are also ergonomically designed for stability and comfort - offering up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case.

Baseus Bowie H1i Noise Canceling Headphones

The Baseus Bowie H1i headphones provide their unique Hi-Res certified sound with lossless audio to the exclusive co-branded collection - capturing the subtle details of studio recordings. The headphones feature an LHDC codec for high-resolution streaming and AI-enhanced bass to offer audiophile-grade sound quality. With two active noise-canceling microphones and 3D spatial audio, the Bowie headphones reduce ambient noise by up to 95% - providing an immersive and singular listening experience. The 100-hour battery life also ensures lasting enjoyment while the 0.038s low-latency mode enhances gaming and call clarity, making them the perfect companion for FC Bayern Munich fans.

Power Banks: Stylish and efficient, ensuring your devices stay charged during the most thrilling moments of a game.

Baseus Blade HD 100W Laptop Power Bank

The Baseus Blade HD is a standout in the collection. Featuring a lighter and thinner design at just 0.7 inches, it uses silicon carbon battery technology to make it 18% lighter and 20% smaller than previous versions. The power bank offers two PD USB-C ports with up to 100W power delivery - enough to easily charge a MacBook Pro 14-inch to 50% in just 30 minutes. The LED status display allows users to seamlessly track charging speeds while the 20000mAh capacity supports emergency charging for various devices - making the Blade HD ideal for business trips and travel.

GaN Charger: Advanced charging technology for faster, safer, and more efficient power delivery.

Baseus GaN6 Pro Fast Charger 2C+2U 65W

The Baseus GaN6 Pro Fast Charger is a key product in this collaboration. Featuring cutting-edge GaN6 technology, it ensures higher energy conversion and lower temperatures to solve intermittent charging issues while still providing fast and safe charging. With a maximum 65W output, it can charge a MacBook Pro 16 from 0% to 80% in just an hour. This compact, foldable charger is 35% smaller than traditional chargers, making it perfect for travel. It can simultaneously charge up to four devices - including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and earphones - catering to the needs of all tech-savvy FC Bayern fans.

USB-C Cable: High-speed data transfer and durable charging you can rely on.

Baseus Free2Draw Mini Retractable Charging Cable 100W

The Baseus Free2Draw Mini Retractable Charging Cable is a remarkable addition to the co-branded product line. This 3.3ft USB-C cable delivers lightning-fast charging speeds with 100W power delivery that's compatible with a range of laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Featuring a fully retractable design, the cable ensures a tangle-free and tidy charging environment, and can be extended on both sides - offering adjustable lengths for better accessibility. Weighing just 50g, the Free2Draw cable is a compact and lightweight solution, perfect for on-the-go charging of all USB-C devices.

Magnetic Car Phone Mount: Secure and convenient mounting for mobile devices, ideal for fans on the move.

Baseus C02 Go Magnetic Car Phone Mount

The Baseus C02 Go, part of the exclusive co-branded collection, features an innovative soft aluminum alloy design that allows 90° lateral and 180° vertical bends, adapting to various viewing angles. With a strong 20N magnetic force, it securely holds your phone in place - even on bumpy roads, sharp turns, and speed bumps. The 360° rotatable magnetic head offers flexible horizontal and vertical screen orientations, perfect for navigation. Its powerful 2 kg load capacity and reusable adhesive base ensure stability and durability, making it suitable for all car models, including those with hidden air vents. The single-handed operation also enhances driving safety - providing a seamless and distraction-free experience.

A Collaboration Rooted in Excellence

FC Bayern Munich co-branded products express the commitment of Baseus to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. This licensing cooperation not only merges the advanced technology of Baseus with the dynamic and prestigious brand of FC Bayern but also celebrates the shared values of both entities.

Statements from Leaders

Commenting on the cooperation, Baseus CEO CU He said, "We are excited to collaborate with FC Bayern Munich, a club that symbolizes success and passion. Our co-branded products reflect our dedication to quality and innovation, providing fans with unique, high-performance accessories that celebrate their love for the club."

Availability

The Baseus and FC Bayern Munich co-branded products can be pre-ordered through the Baseus official website on 3rd July 2024.

About Baseus

Baseus is a leading consumer electronics brand founded in 2011. The company believes in "Simplicity for More" - which means creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products that go the extra mile for the younger tech enthusiast generation. Baseus offers a wide range of products, including Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations . Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

This licensing cooperation underscores the strength and versatility of both brands, uniting technology and sports in a celebration of shared values and excellence. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and product releases from Baseus.

