Baseus Launches W11 True Wireless Earbuds With Distinctive New Features

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus , a leading electronics brand for reasonably priced premium electronics for consumers wanting high-quality and trendy products, announced today its launch of the W11 True Wireless Earbuds ($60.00). The high-quality wireless earbuds are made with distinct various charging options, digital app preferences and personalization, and impeccable sound quality, separating them from other earbuds on the market. Featuring 10mm dynamic drivers and built-in environmental noise cancellation microphones, the earbuds suppress outside noise while amplifying the user's voice during calls and bringing high-quality audio for favorite music and games.

Baseus W11 True Wireless Earbuds

"We're very excited to launch the W11 True Wireless Earbuds and offer affordable, quality earbuds that make a premium product accessible to the masses," said Roc Zeng, product manager at Baseus. "From the focus on sound and bass quality to the fast-wired charging, the W11 True Wireless Earbuds were made with the everyday consumer's lifestyle in mind."

The new W11 True Wireless Earbuds feature characteristics such as:

Wireless Charging: The W11 True Earbuds and portable magnetic 300mAh battery charging case simply need to be placed on the designated charger to charge the battery without wires or cords, making it effortless for consumers.

Flash Charging Technology: Baseus' fast-wired charging allows for the W11 True Earbuds to fully charge within one hour, while allowing up to six hours of listening time, with up to 24 hours when teamed up with the charging case.

App Control and Locating: The Baseus app, available on the App Store and Google Play, allows users to view battery status, set up tap command personalization and rename the device (all from a smartphone), as well as detect location with a sounding alarm.

Premium Sound Quality: The W11 True Wireless earbuds are designed with a focus on sound quality and bass performance that involves 06s low latency, which is unnoticed by the human ear, allowing for flawless listening. The W11 True Wireless Earbuds are water resistant with their IPX8 waterproof rate, and offer crisp phone calls and easy one-step device pairing.

Seamless Design: The W11 True Wireless Earbuds feature comfortably-designed ear tips to ensure the ultimate enjoyable, secure fit, as well as a perfect seal from the outside world to transfer the sound from the drivers to an eardrum.

The W11 True Wireless Earbuds and other Baseus products are available for purchase on Amazon.com .

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus is an industry-leading consumer electronics brand that integrates design, research and development, production, and sales. Baseus products have earned numerous top international awards in industrial design including Reddot, IF, iDEA, Golden Pin, Pentawards and are available in more than 180 countries around the world with 30+ online shopping platforms and in 600 worldwide physical stores. For more information, visit https://www.baseus.io/ .

