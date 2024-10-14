NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a global leader in consumer electronics and accessories, proudly announces its debut in Target, one of the largest retail chains in the U.S. Starting this month, Baseus products will be available in over 1,400 Target locations across major states, including California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois. This milestone marks a pivotal step in Baseus' strategic expansion into the U.S. market, showcasing the brand's growing influence and commitment to delivering innovative, user-centric products to American consumers.

Baseus Officially Launches in Over 1,400 U.S. Target Stores

Baseus x Target: Elevating Consumer Experience

Target, a Fortune 500 company, is recognized as the second-largest retailer in the U.S., offering premium products at accessible prices. The store attracts a diverse range of shoppers—from luxury buyers to those seeking quality, design, and individuality. By introducing Baseus' high-performance and stylish electronics at Target, consumers now have direct access to cutting-edge technology that blends practicality with innovation.

Key product series featured in Baseus' Target Stores are:

Baseus PicoGo Series

The PicoGo Series offers a range of smart, ultra-portable charging solutions designed for daily adventures. With pocket-sized power banks, tangle-free charging cables, and sleek wireless chargers, the PicoGo Series provides reliable, convenient power on the go. Each product is designed for effortless charging, ensuring users always have power within reach.

Baseus PicoGo Qi2 Magnetic Power Bank with Rotatable Stand 5000mAh 20W

Qi2 Certified Ultra-Fast Wireless Charging: The new Baseus PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank boasts an impressive 5000mAh capacity and is Qi2-certified to provide ultra-fast 20W charging power like no other.

2-in-1 Wired and Wireless Function: Get the best of both worlds with the Baseus PicoGo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank with both wireless and wired charging capabilities. Experience diverse power with a 20W max output through a USB-C port or a 15W max output with wireless charging – providing the best combination of portability and desk gripping features.

Ultra-Slim Design: Enjoy a sleek and portable design with the 0.54-inch thickness of the Baseus PicoGo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank – ensuring that your power bank can be easily stored for traveling and different working environments.

360° Adjustable Kickstand: Recharge from every angle with a 360° adjustable kickstand on the Baseus PicoGo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank. This flexibility and stability ensure an efficient and seamless charging experience.

Multiple Charging Protection Protocols: For maximum safety, the Baseus PicoGo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank also comes equipped with several protocols and protections in place to keep your charging experience smooth and safe.

As a company that strives for excellence, Baseus is committed to producing products that do more for users and their diverse lifestyles. The Baseus PicoGo Series is proof of what happens when expert skills, intelligent design, and a dedication to user experience come together to form brilliant and innovative technologies.

MSRP: $39.99

Baseus Nomos Series

The Nomos Series is crafted for the modern hybrid work lifestyle, where the boundary between work and life is constantly evolving. It delivers powerful, flexible, and efficient charging solutions for both desk use and on-the-go convenience. The Nomos Series combines innovation and simplicity, keeping users connected wherever they are.

Baseus Nomos Qi2 3-in-1 Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable 45W 10000mAh

3-in-1 Design: The Nomos Qi2 Magnetic Bracket Power Bank features wired charging, wireless charging, and a built-in kickstand for charging 3 devices simultaneously along with 3 types of charging to adapt to your lifestyle and organizational needs – making it perfect for remote working and travel.

Efficient and Simultaneous Fast Charging: Enjoy seamless charging with the Nomos Qi2 Magnetic Bracket Power Bank that has a 10000mAh capacity and provides Qi2-certified 15W ultra-fast wireless charging and 45W wired charging.

Compact and Portable Design: The Nomos Qi2 Magnetic Bracket Power Bank is also the world's slimmest KickStand Magnetic Power Bank with 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging. Measuring only 106mm x 67.8mm x 19.6mm in size – the compact and thin design makes it easy to carry especially when traveling, and makes your desk space neater while seamlessly fitting into bags and pockets.

Built-In Kickstand and Digital Display: The convenient kickstand ensures that the power bank can be used to hold smartphones vertically and horizontally as you see fit. The smart digital display also provides real-time accurate readings of the charging status and power output.

MSRP: $69.99

Baseus Pathfinder Series Free2Draw Fast Charging Data Cable Type-C to Type-C 100W (White & Blue)

Stretchable, Tangle-Free Design: The Pathfinder Series features an innovative retractable design, allowing you to pull out the cable as needed and retract it smoothly for easy, tangle-free storage. Perfect for on-the-go use, it provides a clutter-free solution for charging and data transfer.

100W PD Fast Charging for Multiple Devices: Delivering a maximum output of 100W, this cable supports fast charging for a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops, ensuring your devices are powered up quickly and efficiently.

Smart and Safe Charging: Equipped with an E-Marker smart chip, the Pathfinder cable intelligently identifies connected devices, and adjusts current and voltage accordingly, providing safe, optimized charging for all your devices.

High-Speed Data Transfer: With a data transmission rate of up to 480Mbps, this cable ensures fast and reliable syncing of files, making it equally efficient for charging and data transfer tasks.

Compact and Convenient: Designed for portability and convenience, the cable is compact enough to fit easily in bags or pockets, making it the perfect companion for daily use or travel.

MSRP: $14.99

A Key Milestone in Baseus' U.S. Expansion

Baseus' entry into Target signifies more than an increase in retail presence; it marks a significant step in the brand's long-term strategy to penetrate the competitive U.S. consumer electronics market. As one of the top three brick-and-mortar retailers in the U.S., Target offers unparalleled visibility to millions of consumers, further solidifying Baseus' position as a trusted and innovative brand.

ABOUT BASEUS

Founded in 2011, Baseus was created with a deep commitment to user needs. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This reflects its mission to deliverultimate practicality, solving user problems with outstanding design and stylish products that also ensure reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus offers a wide range of products, including portable chargers, desktop chargers, wall Chargers, wireless earbuds, and docking stations. With 300 million satisfied users and over 6 billion services provided, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetically pleasing products each year, continually enhancing the user experience. Join the Baseus family today and discover a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Name: Baseus PR Team

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email: [email protected]

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

Baseus Official Website: https://www.baseus.com/

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd