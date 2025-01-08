Baseus unveils groundbreaking charging and audio innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, the global leader in intelligent technology solutions, hosted its highly anticipated product launch event on January 7th under the theme "Redefining innovation." The event marked a significant milestone for the brand, featuring the unveiling of groundbreaking products in its charging categories as the world's No. 1 brand for retractable power products, the announcement of a strategic partnership with Bose, a pioneer in audio innovation, and the celebration of its award-winning product lineup.

Baseus launch event at CES 2025

The event set the stage with an audience poll highlighting the loyalty of Baseus' existing customer base and sparked interest among first-time attendees. As North America Sales Director Corey Robinson delivered an inspiring keynote, attendees were taken on a journey through Baseus' evolution, from its inception in 2011 to its current position as a leader in charging, audio, lifestyle, and security solutions.

Baseus x Sound by Bose

During the event, Baseus and Bose also announced they would be working together to bring Sound by Bose technology to Baseus headphones. "Our collaboration with Bose merges innovation with a shared commitment to delivering exceptional sound and strengthen our audio portfolio," said Baseus CEO CU during the ceremony.

World's No. 1 Brand for Retractable Power Products

The event also spotlighted Baseus' leadership in the charging sector, highlighting its position as the global leader in retractable power solutions. Two newly unveiled product lines showcase Baseus' innovation in this area:

Nomos Series : Designed for hybrid work environments, this high-end series includes the 5-in-1 140W desktop charger and the 8-in-1 charging station, offering ultimate convenience and performance.

: Designed for hybrid work environments, this high-end series includes the 5-in-1 140W desktop charger and the 8-in-1 charging station, offering ultimate convenience and performance. EnerCore Series: Delivering portable, powerful charging solutions tailored for modern lifestyles, EnerCore underscores Baseus' commitment to portability and efficiency.

"Charging isn't just about speed anymore — it's about safety, portability, and seamless integration into everyday life," said Baseus. "Our proprietary BSFT technology ensures users can charge with confidence anytime, anywhere."

Celebrating Award-Winning Innovations

Baseus' innovation-driven approach has earned the brand numerous accolades, a key point celebrated during the event. The spotlight fell on two 2025 CES Innovation Awards Honorees:

Spacemate 11-in-1 Docking Station : A versatile hub that combines design and functionality for modern workspaces.

: A versatile hub that combines design and functionality for modern workspaces. EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank: A compact yet powerful solution designed to keep users connected on the go.

These award-winning products, along with over 170 international design awards from iF and Red Dot, exemplify Baseus' commitment to creating user-focused, aesthetically pleasing, and highly functional products.

Looking Ahead

With a presence in over 100 countries and a user base of 300 million worldwide, Baseus continues to shape the consumer electronics landscape. As Baseus embarks on this exciting new chapter with Bose, the brand remains dedicated to empowering users through innovation, practicality, and reliability, staying true to its philosophy: "Base On User."

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Name: Baseus PR Team

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email: [email protected]

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd