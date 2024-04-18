Baseus Unveils its Key Series at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2024 Event

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, a leading global consumer electronics brand, is inviting consumers to join them at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2024 event in Hong Kong where they will be unveiling a range of advanced and innovative Baseus technologies that will transform and rejuvenate the tech landscape. Some of the cutting-edge products on display will include:

Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear True Wireless Earphones

These versatile earphones feature a unique open-ear design with a comfortable, water-resistant silicone finish and flexible ear hooks for a snug fit that adapts to your busy lifestyle. The innovative deep bass boost algorithm, low latency, and cutting-edge 16.2mm ultra-large audio driver give users better performance, seamless connectivity, and brilliant audio clarity. The Eli Sport 1 earphones also use advanced Baseus Rapid Charge technology to ensure an extended battery life and faster charging capabilities to give you sound excellence that lasts. Embrace unparalleled audio innovation with these remarkable earphones from Baseus.

"The Eli Sport 1 are definitely among the more comfortable open-ears I've tried so far." -- Digital Trends

Baseus Blade 2 Ultra-thin Laptop Power Bank

The Baseus Blade 2 Ultra-thin Laptop Power Bank is a remarkable companion with a slender 10 mm profile (7.3 mm at its thinnest) and weighing approximately 323g, making it 13% thinner than the MacBook Air 13". Employing automotive-grade Silicon Carbon Anode Battery Technology, featuring an ultra-slim 5.5 mm battery cell with a proven 1500+ cycle life for enduring power reliability.

With its APP Intelligent Control, gain real-time insights into your device's charging status, while its 65W fast charging output supports a range of personal devices—laptops, cell phones, game consoles, headphones—compatible with various fast-charging protocols.

Offering a robust 12000mAh battery capacity, dual C-Port Setup for simultaneous charging of two devices, and PD 60W self-charging input, all supported by a modular internal structure using BDIP digital power technology for safer, real-time auto-detected charging, delivering a high-end appearance with meticulous multi-process polishing.

"The power bank that's as sleek as it is powerful, at only 7.3mm thick it will slide into your device rotation as easily as it slides into your bag." -- Windows Central

Baseus Let's C Cable (Mini Retractable 100W): "Pull Left, Pull Right, It's Alright"

Retractable cables receive an upgrade with Baseus' patented design. This USB-C cable extends seamlessly from both ends, delivering a super smooth charging experience. Ideal for fast-charging aficionados, it's the world's first cable that extends from both sides, ensuring versatility without compromise.

"For $20, this is a great USB-C cable. Built to the highest standards with quality materials, this is a retractable USB-C cable that will last you a long time, and it will help keep your desk or laptop bag clutter-free." -- ZDNET

Baseus Security N1 Outdoor Camera 2K 2-Cam Kit

Baseus is going to release the Security N1 Outdoor Camera 2K 2-Cam Kit which boasts an impressive ultra-wide 145° field of coverage lens to give you flawless 2K High-Definition visual capture that ensures 24/7 capture. The N1 security camera also comes with full-color night vision and a 100lm spotlight to root out anything suspicious and send you immediate alerts.

The Baseus N1 security camera also features expandable local storage and has reliable and lasting power from its 7,800mAh battery - ensuring 210 days of crystal-clear surveillance with a single charge. The Baseus N1 Security Camera Kit gives you 16GB of built-in, eMMC local storage that allows you to keep up to 3 months of footage without any costly subscriptions.

The N1 camera's IP67 rating makes it durable in any weather and data encryption ensures that your footage is safe and secure. Enjoy faster and more stable transmissions while being compatible with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa for added efficiency, control, and safety.

Baseus is devoted to crafting technology that makes life easier through the use of intelligent engineering and creativity. Come and witness a new era in technological innovation from Baseus at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2024 event in Hong Kong from the 18(th) of April to the 21(th).

Make your family's safety a priority when you choose Baseus as your guardian angel for security camera system technology that goes the extra mile.

Exhibition Information

Date: April 18th-21st, 2024

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo Station

Address: Airport Expo Blvd, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong

Hall No.: #3

Booth No.: 3B18

About Baseus

Baseus is a leading consumer electronics brand founded in 2011. The company believes in "Simplicity for More" - which means creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products that go the extra mile for the younger tech enthusiast generation. Baseus offers a wide range of products that include Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

