Baseus Wins Three Prestigious Awards Following CES 2025 Innovation Honors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum of winning two CES Innovation Awards earlier this year, Baseus has achieved yet another milestone by securing three additional prestigious awards at CES 2025. These accolades reinforce Baseus' position as a leader in the consumer electronics industry and highlight its unwavering commitment to user-centric innovation.

Award-Winning Products: A Testament to Excellence

CES Innovation Awards Honorees

The CES Innovation Awards, known for celebrating outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology, recognize groundbreaking innovation and products that significantly benefit users. Baseus' recognition as a two-time honoree in 2025 showcases its technological leadership and dedication to enhancing modern lifestyles.

Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank

The Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank was named one of the CES Innovation Awards 2025 honorees for its groundbreaking innovation in mobile power solutions. This 3-in-1 67W power bank is perfect for both leisure and business travel, offering seamless cross-regional 4G connectivity for up to 10 devices across 100+ countries. Its eSIM-enabled design allows users to manage and recharge data effortlessly via the Baseus app. Compact and lightweight, the power bank boasts a 20,000mAh capacity, delivering reliable power alongside flexible, customizable mobile internet data plans.

Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 (Mac) Docking Station

The Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 (Mac) Docking Station, a CES Innovation Awards 2025 honoree, redefines efficient workspaces with 4K@60Hz triple display support for macOS powered by DisplayLink technology. It delivers superior productivity with 10Gbps data transfer, 100W PD fast charging, and a sleek upright design with a magnetic base for better cable management. The built-in LED screen displays real-time connection status, while a screen-lock button ensures data security, seamlessly blending performance, organization, and privacy into one innovative device.

CES Picks Awards 2025 – TechRadar Pro Picks

The TechRadar Pro Picks Award celebrates brands that lead the industry with innovation and creative solutions. Judged by a panel of seasoned industry experts, this award recognizes the best new products showcased at CES.

According to TechRadar Pro's editorial team, the award honors exceptional achievements across consumer technology, custom installations, and groundbreaking innovations that enhance businesses of all sizes. Baseus was among the standout winners, a reflection of its dedication to creating practical, reliable, and user-focused solutions.

Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 (Mac) Docking Station

Winning the TechRadar Pro Picks Award, the Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 (Mac) Docking Station raises the bar in modern workspaces with its versatile features and productivity-focused design.

Baseus Nomos Qi2 5-in-1 140W Desktop Charger

The Nomos Qi2 5-in-1 140W Desktop Charger, among the other product offerings honored with the TechRadar Pro Picks Award, is a must-have for hybrid workspaces. Featuring five high-performance ports and Baseus' advanced BSFT (Baseus Safe Fast Charging) technology, it delivers unmatched speed, safety, and reliability—perfectly tailored to meet the demands of modern professionals.

Trusted Reviews Best in Show CES 2025

Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 (Mac) Docking Station

The Trusted Reviews Best in Show Award is a hallmark of innovation and excellence, celebrating the most deserving technology at CES. The Baseus Spacemate Docking Station captured this coveted award for its cutting-edge functionality, elegant design, and unparalleled performance.

Trusted Reviews commended the product's ability to push its category forward, providing professionals with an exceptional tool tailored to their needs. Winners of this award receive the Trusted Reviews seal of approval, benefiting from coverage across the platform's website and social media channels, which reach millions of readers globally.

From Innovation to Industry Leadership: Baseus Continues to Shine

The five prestigious awards garnered at CES 2025 further cement Baseus' position as an industry leader. With two CES Innovation Awards, two TechRadar Pro Picks Awards, and the Trusted Reviews Best in Show Award, Baseus showcases its unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence.

Guided by its philosophy, "Base On User," Baseus remains committed to redefining technology with practical and reliable solutions that empower users worldwide. As the brand continues to set new benchmarks, it reaffirms its dedication to shaping the future of consumer electronics.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

