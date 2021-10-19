BASF and Cargill expand partnership to develop and market innovative enzyme-based solutions for the animal feed industry

"We are proud to enter this next stage of collaboration with Cargill. Through joint solutions we will further increase the value creation opportunities in the enzymes space," says Julia Raquet, Senior Vice President BASF Animal Nutrition & Aroma Ingredients.

"Together, BASF and Cargill are bringing forward market solutions that target zero nutrient waste and address customers' major productivity and sustainability challenges. By combining our scientific excellence and animal nutrition expertise, we will more quickly advance the feed industry efforts around greater nutrient absorption through enzymes that promote animal wellbeing and environmental protection," says Adriano Marcon, President of Cargill's animal nutrition business.

Enzymes help animals increase nutrient utilization from feed ingredients. This improves the growth of the animals and reduces nutrient excretion into the environment. Due to the lower excretion of nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen, the negative environmental impact is minimized, improving the overall sustainability of animal production. As enzymes increase feed efficiency in animals, less feed is needed to produce animal protein. In this way, enzymes help reduce land and water use to produce feed raw materials.

BASF is a pioneer and specialist in enzymes for more than 30 years, owning a genomic library with more than two million microorganisms. BASF's enzymes technology includes enzyme identification, engineering, registration, scale-up, production and formulation. Cargill is in a favorable position in the value chain – one that has direct interaction with both producers and consumer-facing customers. The direct relationship with producers allows Cargill to develop solutions that provide foundational economic and environmental benefits to their operations. Both companies thus share a joint bond and at the same time complement each other in their efforts to be leaders in the field of feed enzyme solutions globally.

"By combining BASF´s and Cargill´s research and development knowledge, application know-how and broad market reach, we will deliver enzyme products and solutions generating distinctive value to the animal nutrition industry," says Daniela Calleri, Vice President Business Management BASF Animal Nutrition.

"Building upon the successful start of our distribution partnership, we will generate even more value for our customers moving forward. They will benefit from innovative enzyme products and solutions further increasing utilization of feed nutrients and improving overall sustainability of animal production," says Mariano Berdegue, Cargill Animal Nutrition Strategic Marketing and Technology Director.

Along with the new development agreement, BASF and Cargill also aim to expand their distribution partnerships over the coming months, adding further countries across multiple continents to the cooperation. This extended partnership builds upon the successful distribution collaboration both partners have developed across Brazil and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in recent years.

