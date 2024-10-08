BASF executive Anne Berg inducted into Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF's Anne Berg, Vice President, Manufacturing, Agricultural Solutions Americas, has been inducted into the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame. Berg is one of 10 inductees recognized nationally as being outstanding female leaders in manufacturing. Members of the WiM Hall of Fame are women who have made, or are making, renowned contributions to the industry while supporting, promoting and inspiring other women in manufacturing.

In her 28 years with BASF, Berg has held manufacturing leadership roles in Germany, Belgium, Spain and the United States. Currently based in North Carolina, Berg is responsible for agricultural product manufacturing in North and South America, managing more than 500 colleagues. Throughout her career, Berg has been active in community organizations and BASF programs that promote the advancement of women in manufacturing.

"We congratulate Anne on joining the 2024 class of the WiM Hall of Fame, an outstanding achievement that recognizes her contributions to manufacturing and her support for BASF's commitment to attracting, developing and retaining top, diverse talent," said Marc Ehrhardt, President and CEO, BASF Corporation. "At BASF, Anne is known for her passion for shaping the future of manufacturing. She is a champion for employee development and her leadership is an inspiration for all our manufacturing teams across the Americas."

Berg and her fellow WiM Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of WiM's executive committee and leadership. The inductees were chosen based on their contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

"These remarkable women have set new standards for future generations of manufacturing careers," said WiM President and Founder Allison Grealis. "We look forward to honoring these leaders and celebrating their commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces in the industry."

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Boston, Massachusetts on October 6, 2024.

BASF is a sponsor and active member of WiM. BASF employees have access to free WiM memberships, which include multiple resources for professional development. Cara Madzy, BASF's Senior Director, EHS and Security serves on the organization's board of directors, Susan Emmerich, BASF's Manufacturing Talent Implementation Manager serves on the board of directors of the WiM Education Foundation, and many BASF employees are involved in local WiM chapters in the communities where they live and work.

