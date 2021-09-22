BASF honored with the 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award

BASF wins 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award for third consecutive time. Focus is sustainable performance. Tweet this

"Post-pandemic, sustainability has returned as a major focus for consumers at an even greater level than before," said Marcelo Lu, Senior Vice President, Care Chemicals, BASF North America. "The focus now is on sustainable performance, and the Safer Choice standards symbolize the type of products brands and suppliers wish to develop. At BASF we are proud to have a growing portfolio of ingredients that are listed on CleanGredients and the EPA Safer Chemical Ingredients List. These ingredients are effective and offer a strong biodegradability and sustainability profile."

To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA's Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria. Approximately 400 formulators and manufacturers engage in the program and produce about 2,000 certified products for both retail and institutional customers. An ingredient qualifies only after it has been reviewed and approved by the Safer Choice program. EPA's Safer Chemical Ingredients List (SCIL) and CleanGredients are resources that can be used to help formulators make products that meet EPA's Safer Choice criteria.

BASF's portfolio of ingredients that meet Safer Choice criteria includes chelating agents, processing aids and additives, surfactants, polymers, plasticizers and solvents that are used across applications for home care as well as industrial and institutional cleaning solutions.

More information on the 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners, and summaries of their accomplishments are available at: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

About the Care Chemicals division at BASF

The BASF division Care Chemicals offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications. We are a globally leading supplier for the cosmetics industry as well as the detergents and cleaning industry, and support our customers with innovative and sustainable products, solutions and concepts. The division's high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients, UV filters and enzymes. We have production and development sites in all regions and are expanding our presence in emerging markets. Further information is available online at www.care-chemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 17,000 employees in North America and had sales of $18.7 billion in 2020. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com .

