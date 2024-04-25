Bash Agency Partners with Blanket Fort Hope to Combat Sex Trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bash Agency, a leading women-owned advertising agency, proudly announces its new partnership with Blanket Fort Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and supporting childhood survivors of human trafficking. This collaboration marks a significant step in both organizations' commitment to combatting the scourge of human trafficking and empowering women and girls worldwide.

As a certified women-owned agency, Bash is excited to join forces with Blanket Fort Hope to support future generations of women. Bash extends its mission beyond the boardroom, leveraging its expertise to amplify the voices of survivors and advocate for their rights.

"Partnering with Blanket Fort Hope aligns perfectly with our agency's values and vision," said Stacy Harris, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Bash. "We believe in using our platform not only to create impactful campaigns but also to drive real change in our community. Together with Blanket Fort Hope, we're committed to providing support, resources, and hope for these precious survivors of sex trafficking."

Blanket Fort Hope is renowned for its Christ-centered approach to combating sex trafficking, offering support to survivors, including counseling, education, and a safe place to live. By joining forces with Bash, Blanket Fort Hope gains access to strategic marketing and communications expertise to expand its reach, engage new supporters, and ultimately save more lives.

"Our partnership with Bash represents a powerful collaboration between two organizations dedicated to making a difference," said Alexa James, Founder and CEO of Blanket Fort Hope. "Together, we will work to house and empower survivors of human trafficking, providing them with a safe place to live and the tools they need to build their lives and claim their futures."

Bash Agency and Blanket Fort Hope are both committed to creating a world where all girls and women can live free from exploitation and violence. Through innovative campaigns, community outreach, and advocacy efforts, they aim to inspire change, foster empowerment, and build a brighter future for women.

About Bash Agency:

Bash Agency is a certified women-owned advertising agency in Birmingham, Ala. committed to driving impact and igniting change through creative marketing solutions. Bash Agency partners with clients to craft compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive results.

About Blanket Fort Hope:

Blanket Fort Hope is a Christ-centered nonprofit organization committed to responding to the urgent need of child survivors of human trafficking in Alabama. Blanket Fort Hope provides survivors with housing, counseling, education, and support to help them rebuild their lives and reclaim the hope of their futures.

