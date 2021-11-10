ba&sh Partners with CaaStle to Bring New Clothing Rental Offering to the US

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ba&sh, the contemporary French fashion brand, today announced the launch of Borrow on Ba-sh.com, a new rental service offering that allows customers in the US to rent and wear the latest pieces available on their e-commerce site as many times as they like for a fraction of the retail price. Powered by CaaStle, the leading B2B rental technology platform in the United States, Borrow showcases the brand's commitment to circularity, extending the lifespan of garments and reusing them in an ethical way.

ba&sh partners with CaaStle to launch Borrow, a new rental service offering that allows customers in the US to rent and wear the latest pieces available on ba-sh.com. A page from ba-sh.com showing a look that's available to borrow.

ba&sh is a global brand with markets in Asia, Europe and North America, and was the first brand to launch a clothing rental service in its market sector back in early 2020 in France. After seeing strong customer demand to engage with the brand in a new way, ba&sh partnered with CaaStle to expand its offerings given the company's expertise in clothing rental and success in the U.S. market. The launch of Borrow marks the first time US consumers can rent pieces from ba&sh's current ready-to-wear collections.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with CaaStle to launch ba&sh Borrow in the U.S.," said Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, Global CEO of ba&sh. "As innovation, responsibility and service are at the heart of our brand strategy, this rental offering will allow us to address a wider, more socially aware clientele and enable them to consume differently with us. We are proud to introduce this responsible evolution alongside CaaStle, leveraging their expertise to engage with the community in new and powerful ways."

To access Borrow on ba-sh.com, customers can either directly search the Borrow collection featured under clothing or discover items browsing the website. If an item is available in the selected size and color, the Borrow button will appear. ba&sh will offer a curated selection of Fall/Winter 2021 pieces across all ready-to-wear categories, including dresses, knits, outwear, tops and bottoms. When the rental period is over, customers can return their items with free shipping and dry cleaning, continue to rent for a daily fee, or purchase the item at a discounted price. If daily rental fees add up to retail price, the customer will own the item with no penalty.

"Borrow widens ba&sh's audience to new and aspirational customers by offering a unique and accessible way to interact with the brand," said Christine Hunsicker, Founder and CEO at CaaStle. "ba&sh has seen its customers in France respond positively to this flexible access to its clothing, so we're excited they chose to partner with CaaStle to offer the US consumer the same flexibility and seamless experience."

To view the Borrow Collection on Ba-sh.com, visit www.ba-sh.com/us/borrow.

About ba&sh

A shared love for fashion led best friends Barbara Boccara & Sharon Krief to create ba&sh. Their idea? To bring their dream wardrobe to life so that they could share it with other women. A brand truly made by women for women.

Found in more than 400 stores around the world, the ba&sh style remains distinctly Parisian, uniting an expression of freedom with an easy, joyful elegance. ba&sh is also committed to a sustainable creation approach by offering exclusive styles, thought and cut with love from its remaining fabrics.

About CaaStle

CaaStle is an innovative B2B technology and services company that enables apparel retailers and brands to offer their own rental experience directly to customers. CaaStle pioneered the subscription rental model in 2012 with its owned and operated brand Gwynnie Bee and now makes its proprietary technology, reverse logistics systems and infrastructure available as an end-to-end solution, known as CaaS ("Clothing as a Service"). The company's white-label approach has created a new economy for retail— allowing brands to fully own the relationship with their customers, while CaaStle manages all operations and logistics on their behalf. Named one of Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Companies, CaaStle is proving that rental is an essential and lucrative component of a brand's strategy for success. For more information, visit CaaStle.com.

