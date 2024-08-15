BASI Systems Unveils Newest Compact Reformer Designed to Revolutionize Pilates Workouts

Space saving reformer enables a seamless Pilates experience for all individual and group levels.

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASI Systems, a leading innovator in Pilates equipment, proudly announced the launch of its latest innovation today: the BASI Systems Compact Reformer. This reformer blends effortless use, versatility, and a space-saving design, enabling individuals and groups to fully embrace the art of movement without compromise.

"The introduction of the Compact Reformer marks a strategic response to the evolving market demand. With the rise of larger group classes, there is a growing need for quick, easily adjustable equipment that maximizes space efficiency and caters to all levels of experience," says Matthijs Wilhelmus, BASI Systems CEO. "This compact design addresses these needs directly while maintaining BASI Systems renowned quality, providing user-friendly, efficient use of space that simplifies training sessions."

The company is deeply connected with the Pilates community and has long been recognized for its unsurpassed quality and peerless Pilates equipment, featuring extensive and advanced functionalities. BASI Systems' goal has always been to provide the best Pilates equipment that meets the highest standard of functionality and aesthetic while evolving its products and offerings to match changing consumer behavior early on.

"The Compact Reformer embodies our purpose by offering exceptional versatility and performance in a space-saving design," added Wilhelmus.

BASI Systems equipment is the result of meticulous research and innovative engineering, blending scientific precision with the artistry of movement. Each piece embodies a commitment to quality, functionality and aesthetic elegance, designed to elevate the Pilates experience by enhancing both performance and comfort.

The BASI Systems Compact Reformer is available for purchase through the BASI Systems website and via selected partners. For more information, visit www.basisystems.com

About BASI Systems:

Founded in 2014 with customers in more than 70 countries across 6 continents, the BASI Systems journey began with a passion for Pilates, steering toward a commitment to innovation and excellence. Leveraging extensive expertise in Pilates, design, and engineering, the founders united to address the requirements of Pilates enthusiasts, creating an unparalleled Pilates journey. Crafted with precision and care, each piece of BASI Systems equipment is a testament to the beauty, elegance, and effectiveness of thoughtful engineering, enhancing both the functionality and the ambiance of your Pilates practice.

