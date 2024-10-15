Basic Concepts Expands Production Capacity with New Spill Containment Berm Facility, Boosting Customer Service and Product Options

ANDERSON, S.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Concepts, Inc. (BCI), a leading manufacturer of innovative spill containment solutions, today announced the grand opening of a brand-new facility dedicated to the production of its industry-leading spill containment berms. This expansion significantly enhances BCI's ability to serve its customers with increased production capacity, a broader product range, and a growing team.

Enhanced Customer Service Through Increased Efficiency

New BCI production facility in Anderson, SC.

The new facility allows BCI to significantly boost its production capabilities, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for its spill containment berms. This translates to faster turnaround times for orders and improved overall customer service.

"Our commitment to customer satisfaction is paramount," says Todd Beak, General Manager at Basic Concepts. "With this expansion, we'll be able to deliver essential spill containment solutions to our customers even faster, minimizing downtime in case of accidents and ensuring they have the protection they need, when they need it most."

Unveiling Larger and More Customized Spill Containment Options

The additional floor space allows BCI to explore the development and production of larger and more customized spill containment berms. This caters to the specific needs of various industries and applications where standard berm sizes may not suffice.

"We're excited to leverage the new facility to develop a wider range of berm sizes and materials," explains Zach Briggs, Director of Operations, Defense at Basic Concepts. "This allows us to better serve customers with specialized requirements and ensure they have the perfect containment solutions for their unique needs."

Investing in Our People and Community

The expansion signifies not only BCI's commitment to its customers but also its investment in its workforce. The new facility creates a range of new employment opportunities, fostering growth for both the company and the local community.

About Basic Concepts

Basic Concepts, Inc. (BCI) is a leading manufacturer of innovative spill containment solutions designed to protect people, the environment, and valuable assets. BCI offers a wide range of spill containment berms, secondary containment solutions, spill pads, and other spill control products. With a focus on quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service, BCI provides reliable spill containment solutions for a diverse range of industries.

Contact:

Todd Beak, General Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Basic Concepts, Inc