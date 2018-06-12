Basic Invite Introduces Personalized Wedding Coaster Collection

"The demand in coasters for events was alarming, so you asked, and we delivered," states Eric Mortensen, CMO of Basic Invite. "Being that we are constantly trying to come out with new products, new designs, etc., Basic Invite made it a priority to get these coasters out, so our customers could start customizing, and getting them ready for their next big occasion. Not only are these products beautifully designed, but they are also essential when it comes to entertaining guests."

Each coaster in this unique collection is 4" x 4". Many of the designs on these coasters have matching wedding invitations and enclosure cards, which is great for customers that are wanting to stay consistent across all of their products. The coasters are printed on Basic Invite's 'Double Thick Matte' paper type, which is the thickest, and most substantial paper type they offer. This ultra-thick paper features a creamy white hue and cotton texture. It prints vibrant colors and beautiful photographs, making it top of the line for when you want to make a standout impression. 'Double Thick Matte' is 200 lb., as well as 20pt thickness.

Basic Invite's coasters are 'truly customizable' in the fact that they do not just have to be used for a wedding. One can design them for an upcoming bachelorette party, a new mommy-to-be's baby shower, and everything in between. They are sturdy, have impeccable style, and will be perfect for any event. Order in whatever quantity you would like, and even order a sample beforehand. Receiving a sample is great because one can make sure that these will work perfectly, for their specific occasion.

Being that Basic Invite is one of the leading stationery companies today, it is refreshing to know that they are a company with core values, and a drive to deliver quality products. Based in St. George Utah, Basic Invite has been distributing unique invitations since 2006. Shipping to all over the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, to name a few. Basic Invite is a privately held company and is featured on many different established wedding websites. For more information, please visit, http://www.BasicInvite.com.

