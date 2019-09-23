BASIC Offers Free Educational Human Resource Webinars

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BASIC is a technology driven HR compliance company with over 30 years of experience. Their goal is to help employers control costs, reduce risk, and eliminate the headaches that come with the most complicated areas of human resources. In addition to their full-circle suite of HR outsourcing solutions, BASIC hosts free educational webinars that cover a wide range of essential human resources topics.

Attending one of BASIC's webinars is always free. BASIC is committed to serve as a valuable resource for companies and insurance agencies nationwide who are trying to navigate the continually evolving HR and benefits industry. The information learned within a given webinar can be invaluable for professionals looking to build upon their HR knowledge or learn about new government regulations and requirements. BASIC webinars are presented by some of the leading professionals in the human resources industry, from legal experts to experienced benefit specialists. Many of BASIC's webinars are eligible for SHRM and HRCI Continuing Education (CE) credits for HR professionals, always at no cost.

Upcoming HRCI & SHRM Webinars:

ERISA – Health and Welfare Plan Compliance - Wednesday, Sept 25th at 2 p.m. EDT

New HRAs Final Regulations - ICHRA & EBHRA - Thursday, Oct 3rd 2 p.m. EDT

You can view BASIC's current webinar lineup and register at www.basiconline.com/webinar.

In addition to offering free webinars for those who wish to learn more about HR topics, BASIC is constantly updating their social media pages with helpful resources and breaking industry news. Follow BASIC on Twitter (@BASIC_Online) and LinkedIn for information on regulatory changes, HR benefit news, and much more. It is just another way BASIC aims to keep employers and HR professionals informed on the most pressing human resources issues.

About BASIC

Established in 1989, BASIC is one of the first and largest FSA and COBRA administrators in the nation. BASIC offers a full suite of HR, Benefit, Compliance, Payroll and Leave Management solutions for more than 18,000 employers of all sizes and in all 50 states. Paired with their experienced staff, BASIC's proprietary software and services provide a one-stop shop that helps employers control costs, manage risk, maintain flexibility, and deliver exceptional service for employees.

SOURCE BASIC

